和富銀行宣布推出限時新春促銷

和富銀行 (Bank of Hope) 今日宣布推出限時春節 促銷活動，以答謝客戶長期以來的支持與信任，助力大家新年開運、並以積極勢頭迎接吉祥好運。

為慶祝丙午馬年新春的到來，和富銀行推出了以迎春送福為靈感的節日促銷活動，以傳遞吉祥好運。本次活動旨在鼓勵客戶以穩健的信心和積極的理財勢頭開啟新的一年。

“本次促銷活動的初衷，在於幫客戶以積極的勢頭踏入新年，” 和富銀行首席零售銀行官Brian Hawley表示。“ 我們始終致力於提供以客戶為本的金融解決方案及相關福利，以支持客戶的理財之旅，不僅僅在春節期間是如此，全年亦是如此。”

為與客戶共同慶祝農曆新年，和富銀行特此推出以下節日好禮。

2026年2月10日至3月17日期間，新老客戶可享受下列限時福利：

一、匯出電匯手續費限時減免

2026年2月10日至13日期間，個人對個人匯出電匯手續費限時免收。本優惠適用於匯往指定國家與地區之合資格匯款，包括韓國、香港 、中國大陸、越南 及台灣。

二、馬年「好運」鑰匙扣

凡於分行開立符合條件之新存款帳戶，即可獲贈馬年專屬鑰匙扣乙枚，數量有限，送完為止。

三、春節紅包免費送

凡親臨和富銀行各地分行，即可免費索取精美春節紅包，數量有限，送完為止。

四、馬年主題電子壁紙下載

客戶可至和富銀行官方網站下載馬年主題電子壁紙，為新年增添喜氣。

有關春節促銷活動的更多信息，歡迎就近訪問和富銀行分行或銀行官網www.bankofhope.com/2026LNY。

