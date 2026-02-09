近期活動
02月09日（週一）:
●小小芽苗：跳跳樂園
Little Sprouts: Jump and Play
02/09, 11am - 12pm
Location: A.R.R.O.W. Field House
https://www.nycgovparks.org/
02月10日（週二）:
●電腦基礎入門課程
Basic Computer Class
02/10, 10:30am - 11:30am
Location: 94-11 217 St.Queens Village
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
02月11日（週三）
●農曆新年手作坊：DIY 紙盤手扇
Lunar New Year Craft:
Making a Paper Plate Hand Fans
02/11, 3pm - 4pm
Location: 151-10 14 Rd. Whitestone
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
02月12日（週四）
●求職策略與技巧
Job Search Strategies
02/12, 10:30am – 12pm
Location: 41-17 Main St. Flushing
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
02月13日（週五）
●愛心創意塗鴉
Hearts and Scribbles
02/13, 4pm - 6pm
Location: 2530 Jerome Ave, Bronx
https://www.nycgovparks.org/
02月14日（週六）
●兒童西洋棋俱樂部
Chess Club for Kids
02/14, 11am - 12:30pm
Location: 250-06 Hillside Ave.
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
02月15日（週日）:
●愛鳥俱樂部
For the Love of Birds
02/15, 10:30am - 12pm
Location: Blood Root Valley
https://www.eventbrite.com/
