02月09日（週一）:

●小小芽苗：跳跳樂園

Little Sprouts: Jump and Play

02/09, 11am - 12pm

Location: A.R.R.O.W. Field House

02月10日（週二）:

●電腦基礎入門課程

Basic Computer Class

02/10, 10:30am - 11:30am

Location: 94-11 217 St.Queens Village

02月11日（週三）

●農曆新年手作坊：DIY 紙盤手扇

Lunar New Year Craft:

Making a Paper Plate Hand Fans

02/11, 3pm - 4pm

Location: 151-10 14 Rd. Whitestone

02月12日（週四）

●求職策略與技巧

Job Search Strategies

02/12, 10:30am – 12pm

Location: 41-17 Main St. Flushing

02月13日（週五）

●愛心創意塗鴉

Hearts and Scribbles

02/13, 4pm - 6pm

Location: 2530 Jerome Ave, Bronx

02月14日（週六）

●兒童西洋棋俱樂部

Chess Club for Kids

02/14, 11am - 12:30pm

Location: 250-06 Hillside Ave.

02月15日（週日）:

●愛鳥俱樂部

For the Love of Birds

02/15, 10:30am - 12pm

Location: Blood Root Valley

