我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

WSJ：金銀狂潮幕後推手 中國「大媽」投資人

中國軍網點名張本智和、寶可夢、柯南：警惕日本軍國主義滲透

近期活動

紐約訊

02月09日（週一）:

●小小芽苗：跳跳樂園

Little Sprouts: Jump and Play

02/09, 11am - 12pm

Location: A.R.R.O.W. Field House

https://www.nycgovparks.org/

02月10日（週二）:

●電腦基礎入門課程

Basic Computer Class

02/10, 10:30am - 11:30am

Location: 94-11 217 St.Queens Village

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

02月11日（週三）

●農曆新年手作坊：DIY 紙盤手扇

Lunar New Year Craft:

Making a Paper Plate Hand Fans

02/11, 3pm - 4pm

Location: 151-10 14 Rd. Whitestone

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

02月12日（週四）

●求職策略與技巧

Job Search Strategies

02/12, 10:30am – 12pm

Location: 41-17 Main St. Flushing

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

02月13日（週五）

●愛心創意塗鴉

Hearts and Scribbles

02/13, 4pm - 6pm

Location: 2530 Jerome Ave, Bronx

https://www.nycgovparks.org/

02月14日（週六）

●兒童西洋棋俱樂部

Chess Club for Kids

02/14, 11am - 12:30pm

Location: 250-06 Hillside Ave.

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

02月15日（週日）:

●愛鳥俱樂部

For the Love of Birds

02/15, 10:30am - 12pm

Location: Blood Root Valley

https://www.eventbrite.com/

上一則

州參議員劉醇逸 法拉盛高中辦農曆新年慶祝活動

下一則

州參議員陳學理春節晚宴 與社區人士同樂
➤➤➤ 市政、民生、交通、安全、教育…關注大蘋果的熱門新聞，探討華人社區焦點話題，分享在地記者的觀察和看法，歡迎收聽「紐約客談」>>>

延伸閱讀

20週年與衆同樂

20週年與衆同樂
江鑄久追憶「棋聖」聶衛平：當年聯手打敗日本

江鑄久追憶「棋聖」聶衛平：當年聯手打敗日本
近期活動

近期活動
故鄉情華人春晚 獲主流俱樂部支持

故鄉情華人春晚 獲主流俱樂部支持

熱門新聞

在皇后區法蘭西斯路易斯高中就讀12年級的17歲華裔女學生何麥肯齊(Mackenzie Ho)，其遺體在法拉盛凱辛娜公園附近被發現；圖為此前的尋人啟事。(讀者提供)

紐約失蹤華裔女高中生遺體被發現 警方初步研判為自殺

2026-02-01 20:55
因多年協助清洗毒品販運所得巨額資金，一名居住於紐約皇后區的華裔女子近日在聯邦法院被判處兩年有期徒刑。示意圖。（美聯社）

藉買機票助毒販洗錢逾2000萬 法拉盛華人會計判刑兩年

2026-02-03 13:44
ICE2月1日在澤西市和霍博肯市進行移民執法行動 。圖為示意圖。(路透)

ICE突襲 現身新澤西州兩城市執法

2026-02-02 12:19
紐約市與新澤西地區本周末將迎來今年以來最冷的一波寒流。圖為哈德遜河河面上未融的冰層。(歐新社)

入冬最冷 紐約周末體感恐降至華氏零下29度

2026-02-06 19:35
紐約布萊恩公園的噴水池結成冰柱。(新華社)

比南極還冷 紐約今日最低溫3°F 部分地區體感-40°F

2026-02-08 16:12
紐約市近來以電費退款為由的詐騙層出不窮，實則是為了盜取用戶的重要個資。(記者馬璿╱攝影)

假退款索個資 布碌崙華男險遭電費詐騙

2026-02-08 07:11

超人氣

更多 >
房間有「第三者」 BBC揭中國旅館偷拍 住客性愛被直播

房間有「第三者」 BBC揭中國旅館偷拍 住客性愛被直播
廚房裡的「肝腎殺手」醫公開5大容易「受潮」粉狀食物

廚房裡的「肝腎殺手」醫公開5大容易「受潮」粉狀食物
實驗室能合成黃金、白銀？傳聞導致市場劇烈波動

實驗室能合成黃金、白銀？傳聞導致市場劇烈波動
食用好市多4.99美元烤雞安全嗎？專家這麼說

食用好市多4.99美元烤雞安全嗎？專家這麼說
中國機器人產業泡沫跡象？「這兩者」被發現有巨大落差

中國機器人產業泡沫跡象？「這兩者」被發現有巨大落差