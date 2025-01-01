圖輯／喜迎2025 紐約時報廣場跨年秀

我的頻道

記者許君達╱紐約即時報導
在紐約時報廣場的倒數聲和煙火中，人們迎接全新的2025年。(路透)
2024跨年，在紐約時報廣場的倒數聲和煙火中，人們迎接全新的2025年。

時報廣場秀吸引了大批遊客到場，為避免大排長隊，部分勇敢者當日很早就到達廣場最佳位置占位。

倒數時刻，人們紛紛舉起手機拍照留念，熱切等待新年來臨。

在紐約時報廣場的倒數聲和煙火中，人們迎接全新的2025年。 (美聯社)
在紐約時報廣場的倒數聲和煙火中，人們迎接全新的2025年。 (美聯社)

跨年夜，來自世界各地的人們齊聚時報廣場，喜迎新年的到來。(記者許君達╱攝影)
時報廣場跨年夜，青少年開心等待新年。(記者許君達╱攝影)
水晶球升起時，人們紛紛舉起手機拍照留念。(記者許君達╱攝影)
在時報廣場的燈光下，人們翹首等待2025年的到來。(記者許君達╱攝影)
時報廣場秀預計將吸引數十萬人到場，為避免大排長隊，部分勇敢者當日很早就會到達廣場最佳位置占位，但場內缺少食物、飲水和廁所且天氣寒冷，提早到場是一件非常辛苦的事。(記者許君達╱攝影)
跨年夜，來自世界各地的人們齊聚時報廣場，喜迎新年的到來。(記者許君達╱攝影)
跨年夜，來自世界各地的人們齊聚時報廣場，喜迎新年的到來。(記者許君達╱攝影)
時報廣場一角，戀人在喧囂中享受二人世界。(記者許君達╱攝影)
