圖輯／喜迎2025 紐約時報廣場跨年秀

New York City’s iconic Times Square was electric last night as the clock struck midnight, ringing in the year 2025 with an unforgettable celebration. Crowds gathered, bundled up and buzzing with excitement, to witness the historic ball drop, one of the most anticipated moments in… pic.twitter.com/GTAqYy619Y
The crystal ball in New York City’s Times Square is ready and the Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro is buzzing ahead of New Year's Eve. Here is how the world is preparing to welcome 2025 pic.twitter.com/BE01LpoWUW
FB留言