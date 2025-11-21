聖蓋博12/2聖誕點燈 聖誕老人將搭花燈消防車現身

聖蓋博將於12月2日舉辦聖誕點燈。（聖蓋博官網）

聖蓋博 市將在12月2日（周二）舉辦聖誕點燈儀式。屆時將有聖誕老人乘坐花燈消防車與民眾見面，現場還有聖誕音樂表演、與聖誕老人合影等活動。

根據聖蓋博市官網，活動時間為當晚6時至8時，點燈儀式在晚7時，地點位該市廣場公園（428 S. Mission Drive）。屆時將有樂隊帶來現場演奏，還有與聖誕老人合影，聖誕燈飾展覽等，適合全家人一起慶祝，感受節日氛圍。

此外，聖誕前夕的12月20日至23日，聖誕老人每天都會乘坐消防車巡街。他每晚5時30分從聖蓋博市51號消防站出發，在四天裡分別造訪該市不同區域街道。

12月20日（周六），聖誕老人將乘坐消防車來到Southwest San Gabriel South of railroad tracks, West of Del Mar Ave., North of I-10 Freeway, East of New Ave.

12月21日（周日），聖誕老人將遊覽的區域包括：Southeast San Gabriel South of the railroad tracks, East of Del Mar Ave., North of I-10 Freeway, West of Rubio Wash & Charlotte Ave. (Rosemead Border)

12月22日（周一），聖誕老人遊覽的區域包括：Northwest San Gabriel North of railroad tracks, West of Del Mar Ave., South of San Marino City Limit, East of Alhambra City Limit – Alhambra Wash.

12月23日（周二），聖誕老人將遊覽的區域包括：Northeast San Gabriel North of railroad tracks, East of Del Mar Ave., West of Unincorporated LA County, South of San Marino City Limit.