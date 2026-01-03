我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

紐約地鐵B線 蟬聯最常誤點列車

美對委內瑞拉發動襲擊 川普：委國總統馬杜洛夫婦已被抓、遣送出境

美發動大規模空襲 委內瑞拉總統馬杜洛被抓獲 魯比歐：將在美國受審

編譯高詣軒／即時報導
聽新聞
test
0:00 /0:00
美國國務卿魯比歐。（美聯社）
美國國務卿魯比歐。（美聯社）

美國共和黨籍猶他州聯邦參議員李麥克3日稍早在社媒X發文說，他已與美國國務卿魯比歐通話，魯比歐表示既然委內瑞拉總統馬杜洛已被美國抓獲，預料不會對委國採取進一步行動，而馬杜洛將在美國接受刑事控罪的審判。

另據路透3日報導，美國副國務卿藍道當天在社媒X發文說，「委內瑞拉迎來新的黎明！該暴君已離開，他終於將為他的罪行面對正義」。

美國總統川普3日稍早已發文說，美國已成功對委國及馬杜洛發動大規模襲擊，馬杜洛及其夫人已被抓獲並從委國帶離，此次行動是與美國執法部門共同進行。川普說，詳情稍後將公布，美東時間3日上午11時將在佛州海湖莊園舉行記者會。

法新社3日報導，委國已指控美國在3日凌晨發動一連串空襲，襲擊委國民眾居住地區，並宣布將大規模部署軍事資源。

委國國防部長帕屈諾在社媒分享的影片聲明說，入侵的美軍褻瀆委國國土，甚至使用飛彈和從戰鬥直升機發射的火箭襲擊平民居住區，委國將大規模部署所有陸地、空中、海上、河流和飛彈能力以從事全面防禦。

委內瑞拉首都3日凌晨冒出火光和濃煙，上空可見幾架直升機。（路透）
委內瑞拉首都3日凌晨冒出火光和濃煙，上空可見幾架直升機。（路透）

委內瑞拉 國務卿 魯比歐

上一則

美對委內瑞拉發動襲擊 川普：委國總統馬杜洛夫婦已被抓、遣送出境

延伸閱讀

美對委內瑞拉發動襲擊 川普：委國總統馬杜洛夫婦已被抓、遣送出境

美對委內瑞拉發動襲擊 川普：委國總統馬杜洛夫婦已被抓、遣送出境
CBS：官員證實川普下令空襲委國 首都至少7聲爆炸、有飛機飛過

CBS：官員證實川普下令空襲委國 首都至少7聲爆炸、有飛機飛過
委內瑞拉疑遭美空襲 馬杜洛宣布國家進入緊急狀態

委內瑞拉疑遭美空襲 馬杜洛宣布國家進入緊急狀態
馬杜洛表態願和美國談毒品走私問題 但拒談CIA炸毀碼頭設備事件

馬杜洛表態願和美國談毒品走私問題 但拒談CIA炸毀碼頭設備事件

熱門新聞

國土安全部公布的新規生效，即日起含持有綠卡在內的非公民，出入境美國都一律要拍照。圖為海關要求入境者面對相機拍照。（美聯社）

國安部新規生效：含綠卡所有非公民 出入境要拍照

2025-12-27 04:58
一名德州居民正在填寫白卡申請表。法官29日裁定，衛生部自明年元月6日起，可與ICE共享「白卡」持有者的六項資料。(美聯社)

驅逐移民一大勝利 法院裁定1/6起ICE可共享白卡資料

2025-12-31 09:04
2023年5月，在德州哈林根，移民局以「美國法典第42卷」遣返來自瓜地馬拉的無證客。(美聯社)

川普政府允公衛為由拒絕申庇者入境 12/31生效

2025-12-30 05:23
當問到解放軍在台灣周邊演習時 ，川普轉而吹捧他和中國國家主席習近平的關係。(路透)

淡化解放軍環台軍演威脅 川普會內唐亞胡後記者會5重點

2025-12-29 19:08
中國宣布將30日在台灣周邊海域舉行實彈演習。圖為台灣軍方29日在新竹空軍基地內部署防空飛彈系統。歐新社

WSJ：中國欲突破第一島鏈封鎖 台灣命運與美日交織

2025-12-29 09:42
川普宣布對全世界加徵對等關稅，憑一己之力翻轉美國貿易政策及全球貿易秩序。(路透)

川普翻轉美國數十年貿易政策 帶來股市動盪等4大影響

2025-12-27 05:01

超人氣

更多 >
WSJ：康斗公寓市場陷入十年以來最低潮

WSJ：康斗公寓市場陷入十年以來最低潮
搭長途經濟艙獲得最佳體驗 空服員大推這一座位

搭長途經濟艙獲得最佳體驗 空服員大推這一座位
加州DMV系統出包 32萬民眾需重辦REAL ID

加州DMV系統出包 32萬民眾需重辦REAL ID
湯米李瓊斯愛女飯店身亡 曾和爸爸同台飆戲

湯米李瓊斯愛女飯店身亡 曾和爸爸同台飆戲
色情足浴汙名→奶茶一條街盛景 南加華人城市巨變

色情足浴汙名→奶茶一條街盛景 南加華人城市巨變