美發動大規模空襲 委內瑞拉總統馬杜洛被抓獲 魯比歐：將在美國受審

美國國務卿魯比歐。（美聯社）

美國共和黨籍猶他州聯邦參議員李麥克3日稍早在社媒X發文說，他已與美國國務卿魯比歐 通話，魯比歐表示既然委內瑞拉 總統馬杜洛已被美國抓獲，預料不會對委國採取進一步行動，而馬杜洛將在美國接受刑事控罪的審判。

Just got off the phone with @SecRubio



He informed me that Nicolás Maduro has been arrested by U.S. personnel to stand trial on criminal charges in the United States, and that the kinetic action we saw tonight was deployed to protect and defend those executing the arrest warrant… https://t.co/lXCxhPoKSZ — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) January 3, 2026

另據路透3日報導，美國副國務卿藍道當天在社媒X發文說，「委內瑞拉迎來新的黎明！該暴君已離開，他終於將為他的罪行面對正義」。

美國總統川普3日稍早已發文說，美國已成功對委國及馬杜洛發動大規模襲擊，馬杜洛及其夫人已被抓獲並從委國帶離，此次行動是與美國執法部門共同進行。川普說，詳情稍後將公布，美東時間3日上午11時將在佛州海湖莊園舉行記者會。

法新社3日報導，委國已指控美國在3日凌晨發動一連串空襲，襲擊委國民眾居住地區，並宣布將大規模部署軍事資源。

🚨 BREAKING: TOTAL MAYHEM in the streets of Caracas, Venezuela after President Trump orders strikes on Venezuelan military sites



This operation just started about an hour ago and the country is ALREADY on their knees.



Holy crap. pic.twitter.com/KYpMkKyxNP — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 3, 2026

委國國防部長帕屈諾在社媒分享的影片聲明說，入侵的美軍褻瀆委國國土，甚至使用飛彈和從戰鬥直升機發射的火箭襲擊平民居住區，委國將大規模部署所有陸地、空中、海上、河流和飛彈能力以從事全面防禦。

Venezuelan Defense Minister is alive and speaks:



We will not negotiate, we will not surrender, and we will ultimately triumph.



NOTE: Maduro has been captured by U.S. forces. pic.twitter.com/7Dgk2JOauI — Clash Report (@clashreport) January 3, 2026