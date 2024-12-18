她分享隔餐白飯一秘密 醫師認證好處：麵包、馬鈴薯也相同

我的頻道

亞裔料理網紅在TikTok分享冰過再加熱的隔餐白飯好處，說這是亞洲媽媽的秘密。米飯示意圖。（取材自pexels.com@Rachel Claire）
亞裔料理網紅在TikTok分享冰過再加熱的隔餐白飯好處，說這是亞洲媽媽的秘密。米飯示意圖。（取材自pexels.com@Rachel Claire）

亞裔料理網紅琳達（Linda）在TikTok上表示，冰過再加熱的隔餐白飯熱量和碳水化合物會減少一半，不用因為怕變胖刻意吃比較少，還說這是「亞洲媽媽的秘密」；專業醫師證實琳達說的沒錯，也分析背後的科學原理。

🍚👇🏼The secret is … 🍚👇🏼 🍚👇🏼 🍚👇🏼 … freezing your rice then reheat it! Research has shown that reheating frozen rice can reduce carb and calorie absorption by up to 50%. This is due to the formation of resistant starch, a type of carbohydrate that resists digestion in the small intestine and reaches the large intestine mostly intact. Unlike regular starch, which is quickly broken down into glucose and absorbed, resistant starch behaves more like dietary fiber. Resistant starch can promote gut health by acting as a prebiotic, feeding beneficial gut bacteria. It also helps regulate blood sugar levels, improves insulin sensitivity, and is helpful for weight management by increasing feelings of fullness. Resistant starch can be formed when certain starchy foods (e.g. rice) are cooked and then cooled or frozen. The cooling process changes the structure of the starch, making it more resistant to digestion. Incorporating resistant starch into your diet may have various health benefits, particularly for digestive health, blood sugar management, and weight control. Here’s how I freeze my rice: 1. Place about 1 cup of freshly cooked rice on a piece of plastic wrap. 2. Form rice into desirable shape. 3. Wrap tightly. Repeat. 4. Let cool slightly on countertop. 5. Freeze for 12 hours or till firm. 6. Place individually wrapped rice in a freezer bag. Keeps in freezer for up to 1 month. Here’s how I I reheat frozen rice: 1. Remove plastic wrap. 2. Place frozen rice in a microwave safe bowl. 3. Optional: Cover bowl with a wet paper towel. 4. Microwave on high for 1.5 to 2 minutes or till rice is thoroughly heated. 5. Gently fluff rice a few times. Enjoy! How does the rice taste? In my opinion, it tastes great. It’s moist and soft, not soggy or gummy. The texture stays the same as freshly cooked rice as well. 10/10 recommend! #rice #whiterice #mealprep #frozenfood #kitchenhacks #foodhacks #cookinghacks #healthycooking #resistantstarch #lifehacks

紐約郵報（New York Post）報導，琳達在其TikTok帳號「@mamalindacooks」以影片分享白飯熱量變低的秘密，影片獲超過37萬次瀏覽。

醫師蘭加拉詹（Karan Rangarajan）在TikTok上表示，冰過再加熱的隔餐白飯熱量低不是迷思，是真的，他說冷藏、冷凍過再加熱的飯、麵包、義大利麵、馬鈴薯、豆類和燕麥，熱量都會變少。

Leftovers ! @MamaLindaCooks

蘭加拉詹解釋，這現象是因為澱粉質澱粉質老化作用（Retrogradation），澱粉類食物冰過再加熱後，「抗性澱粉」的含量會增加，這種澱粉不易被小腸酵素分解，進入大腸後會被腸內菌叢發酵成短鏈脂肪酸，其功能類似膳食纖維，也就是益生元（prebiotics），抗性澱粉可以促進腸道蠕動和排便，還能降低大腸癌的風險。

蘭加拉詹說，抗性澱粉的升糖指數低，讓人在進食後血糖不會飆升，維持穩定，因為抗性澱粉在大腸發酵的速度較慢，會產生飽足感，讓人不會吃太多，可以協助控制體重。

蘭加拉詹說，若想省去煮飯的麻煩，青香蕉是良好的抗性澱粉來源。

不過，食用冰過的隔餐飯要特別注意，若過程處理不慎，可能引發「炒飯症候群」（Fried rice syndrome），指煮過的飯被俗稱仙人掌菌的蠟樣芽胞桿菌感染引發食物中毒，常見症狀是上吐下瀉，義大利麵和馬鈴薯也可能導致這種狀況。

蠟樣芽胞桿菌感染可能發生於煮過的飯放置室溫過久、在冰箱放太久或沒有適當加熱。

專家建議用高溫煮飯，華氏40至140度是蠟樣芽胞桿菌喜好生長的環境，飯煮好後不要在室溫下放超過兩小時，天氣炎熱時不要放超過一小時；煮好的飯應放入密封容器再放入冰箱，3至4天內若沒有食用就要丟掉。

