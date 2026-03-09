近期活動
03月09日（週一）:
●現場報稅協助 免費申報
Get In-Person Tax Help
and File for Free
03/09, 10am - 5pm
Location: 1637 Central Ave.
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
03月10日（週二）:
●Python 编程入门 （中/英)
Getting Started with Python
Programming (Chinese/English)
03/10, 12pm - 2pm
Location: 41-17 Main St.
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
03月11日（週三）
●免費移民與公民入籍法律諮詢（線上）
Free Immigration & Citizenship
Legal Clinic (Virtual)
03/11, 10am - 5pm
Location: Virtual
Make an appointment by texting to
(212) 613-7316 and write:
"Free Legal Clinic March 11"
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
03月12日（週四）
●兒童網路安全小隊
Cyber Safety Squad for Kids
03/12, 4pm – 5pm
Location: 1637 Central Ave.
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
03月13日（週五）
●紐約公共圖書館換書市集
暨再生紙創意手作活動
Book Swap and Upcycled Paper Crafts
with New York Public Library
03/13, 3pm - 5pm
Location: High Rock Park
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
03月14日（週六）
●Jr. Knicks 青少年籃球聯賽
（10歲以下組）
Jr. Knicks Basketball League (10U)
03/14, 10am - 1pm
Location: 131-40 Fowler Ave.
https://www.nycgovparks.org/
03月15日（週日）
●春天的足跡健行活動
Signs of Spring Hike
03/15, 10am - 12pm
Location: Greenbelt Nature Center
https://sigreenbelt.org/
上一則
紐約皇后區保護區發現人頭 警：疑為半年前棄屍案死者
下一則