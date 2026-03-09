我的頻道

近期活動

紐約訊
聽新聞
test
0:00 /0:00

03月09日（週一）:

●現場報稅協助 免費申報

Get In-Person Tax Help

and File for Free

03/09, 10am - 5pm

Location: 1637 Central Ave.

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

03月10日（週二）:

●Python 编程入门 （中/英)

Getting Started with Python

Programming (Chinese/English)

03/10, 12pm - 2pm

Location: 41-17 Main St.

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

03月11日（週三）

●免費移民與公民入籍法律諮詢（線上）

Free Immigration & Citizenship

Legal Clinic (Virtual)

03/11, 10am - 5pm

Location: Virtual

Make an appointment by texting to

(212) 613-7316 and write:

"Free Legal Clinic March 11"

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

03月12日（週四）

●兒童網路安全小隊

Cyber Safety Squad for Kids

03/12, 4pm – 5pm

Location: 1637 Central Ave.

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

03月13日（週五）

●紐約公共圖書館換書市集

暨再生紙創意手作活動

Book Swap and Upcycled Paper Crafts

with New York Public Library

03/13, 3pm - 5pm

Location: High Rock Park

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

03月14日（週六）

●Jr. Knicks 青少年籃球聯賽

（10歲以下組）

Jr. Knicks Basketball League (10U)

03/14, 10am - 1pm

Location: 131-40 Fowler Ave.

https://www.nycgovparks.org/

03月15日（週日）

●春天的足跡健行活動

Signs of Spring Hike

03/15, 10am - 12pm

Location: Greenbelt Nature Center

https://sigreenbelt.org/

