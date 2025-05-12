我的頻道

「手機失智」了嗎？醫曝10大症狀 上廁所習慣帶手機上榜

60歲生雙胞胎 中國最高齡產婦：若重來…不會走這條路

紐約訊

05月12日（週一）:

梅西百貨花卉展

Macy’s Flower Show 2025

5/12， 11am-9pm

Location：151 West 34th StreetNew York

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/

05月13日（週二）:

●哈根達斯免費甜筒日

Häagen-Dazs Free Cone Day

5/13，10am-10:00pm

Location：check with your local store

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/

05月14日（週三）

●布萊恩公園舞會

Bryant Park Dance Party

5/14， 6pm-8:30pm

Location:Bryant ParkNew York

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/

05月15日（週四）

●麥迪遜大道的義大利風情

Italy on Madison

5/15, 11am-6pm

Location:33 East 67th Street,New York

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/

05月16日（週五）

●ByHeart 的快閃迷你市集

The Mini Mart Pop Up with ByHeart

5/16, 10am-4pm

Location:41 Norman AvenueBrooklyn

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/

05月17日（週六）

亞裔美國人節

Asian American Festival

5/17， 11:30am-5pm

Location:North Hempstead Beach Park

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/

05月18日（週日）:

●《不可能的任務：最後清算》紅毯首映禮

Red-Carpet Premiere of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

5/18, 2pm-8:30pm

Location:sign up to attend

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/

