05月12日（週一）:
●梅西百貨花卉展
Macy’s Flower Show 2025
5/12， 11am-9pm
Location：151 West 34th StreetNew York
https://www.nycforfree.co/events/
05月13日（週二）:
●哈根達斯免費甜筒日
Häagen-Dazs Free Cone Day
5/13，10am-10:00pm
Location：check with your local store
https://www.nycforfree.co/events/
05月14日（週三）
●布萊恩公園舞會
Bryant Park Dance Party
5/14， 6pm-8:30pm
Location:Bryant ParkNew York
https://www.nycforfree.co/events/
05月15日（週四）
●麥迪遜大道的義大利風情
Italy on Madison
5/15, 11am-6pm
Location:33 East 67th Street,New York
https://www.nycforfree.co/events/
05月16日（週五）
●ByHeart 的快閃迷你市集
The Mini Mart Pop Up with ByHeart
5/16, 10am-4pm
Location:41 Norman AvenueBrooklyn
https://www.nycforfree.co/events/
05月17日（週六）
●亞裔美國人節
Asian American Festival
5/17， 11:30am-5pm
Location:North Hempstead Beach Park
https://www.nycforfree.co/events/
05月18日（週日）:
●《不可能的任務：最後清算》紅毯首映禮
Red-Carpet Premiere of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
5/18, 2pm-8:30pm
Location:sign up to attend
https://www.nycforfree.co/events/
