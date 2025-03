娛樂／伊藤詩織性侵案紀錄片 入圍奧斯卡在日被封殺

When Shiori Ito reported her rape to the police in 2015, she insisted on checking the security camera of the hotel, she saw herself, limp & unconscious, being dragged into a room by Noriyuki Yamaguchi, the TBS reporter closest to PM Shinzo Abe, like cargo.pic.twitter.com/PbOHhdtQRA https://t.co/mroWV9alKn