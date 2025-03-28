從家具到牛排...好市多六款商品看似高檔 限時價格親民

我的頻道

世界新聞網／輯
從家具到牛排，好市多有六款商品看似高級昂貴，實則價格親民。好市多示意圖。(美聯社)
好市多Costco）是購買生活用品如廚房紙巾、尿布、衛生紙、肉類等物品的好選擇，但其實它也有賣一些華麗的商品，但價格一樣實惠，從平替版高級家具、高級肉品到廚房雜貨，價錢都很親民，甚至只要精品超市的一半，Eat This, Not That報導，列出六項好市多商品，看似價格不菲但其實驚人地的便宜。

1. Ravena全身鏡（Ravena Floor Mirror）

Anthropologie的全身鏡（Anthropologie Gleaming Primrose mirror）在社群平台上非常紅，是該品牌的人氣商品，好市多的Ravena全身鏡和它非常像，可以說是平替版的Anthropologie全身鏡。Ravena全身鏡尺寸為30吋x65吋，價格為249.99元（含運費），比Anthropologie便宜約1千元。

2. Rastelli's八塊裝牛排（Rastelli's Steaks 8-Pack）

「草飼安格斯牛排」，是不是聽起來很高級？Rastelli's沒有施打抗生素的八塊裝牛排包裝中含有兩片分開包裝的5盎司菲力牛排、10盎斯的紐約客牛排、10盎司的肋眼牛排、6盎司的沙朗牛排，以及1盎司的喜馬拉雅鹽，這樣的組合在3月31日前享有20元的折扣，優惠價99.99元，換算下來一片牛排只要12.50元，效期在冷凍情況可放一年。

Rastelli's八塊裝牛排。（取材自Costco官網）
3. Nielsen-Massey馬達加斯加波本香草精（Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract）

Nielsen-Massey馬達加斯加波本香草精被認為是世界上最棒的香草精之一，3月28日前，好市多8盎司兩罐裝的香草精有10元折扣，優惠價39.99元，這包含運費和手續費；在Williams Sonoma，同樣的商品售價95.90元。

4. H+B Dolce Brezza洗手液 （H+B Dolce Brezza Hand Soap）

這套四瓶組的洗手液引發消費者瘋搶；這款商品瓶身極具設計感，洗手液散發淡雅清香，一瓶平均只要2.50元。

5. 科克蘭Signature床單（Kirkland Signature Bed Sheets）

科克蘭Signature床單在「最佳寢具」榜上有名，因為它的針數高但價格親民，680針數床單組有多種顏色和尺寸可供選擇，非常舒適且耐用。

6. Henredon旋轉沙發（Henredon Murphy Swivel Boucle Chair）

這個旋轉沙發近期爆紅，外觀很高級，坐起來非常舒服，在網路上售價399.99元，但在店面僅賣249.99元。

牛排 好市多 Costco

