吃下蘋果表面的蠟沒關係嗎？美女果農親拍影片釋疑

世界新聞網／輯
華盛頓州的蘋果農民凱特解釋，蘋果表面蠟的作用及是否可安全食用。(翻攝Kait Thornton TikTok @apple.girl.kait )
從超市購買的蘋果用刀輕刮表面會刮出一些蠟屑，這讓人憂心是否對健康有疑慮，或是是不是人工添加物，一位華盛頓州的蘋果農民提供解答，並解釋蘋果從產地到餐桌的過程，要大家放心食用。

紐約郵報（New York Post）報導，蘋果及梨子農民凱特（Kait Thornton）是家族第四代，她和父親傑夫（Geoff）一起經營位於華盛頓州托納斯基特（Tonasket）、占地440英畝的農場；外型甜美的凱特在TikTok影片解釋蘋果表面有蠟的原因，影片累積530萬次瀏覽。

凱特說，現在充滿太多被散播的食安恐懼，她不希望像蘋果這樣大家很常吃的食物讓人驚恐到不敢吃下肚，所以才想出來解釋摘採流程。

凱特在影片中展示兩顆蘋果，一顆是大家會在超市買到的蘋果，外表乾淨又清亮，她用刀子輕刮表面，刮下一層蠟，而另一顆是剛從樹上摘下的蘋果，表面還有塵土，外表看起來髒髒灰灰的，完全不可口，凱特將塵土擦乾淨後，也用刀輕刮蘋果表面，竟也刮出蠟屑。

@apple.girl.kait

No, it’s not just to “make them look pretty.” Although they do! A huge amount of food waste is prevented by applying a natural wax to fruits and vegetables after they’ve been scrubbed clean! 🧼 You can remove any wax by running your produce under warm water (don’t boil it, that blanches it), and drying off with a towel/paper towel! Here’s what a heavy majority of the waxes used are: 1️⃣ Carnauba Wax - Derived from the leaves of the carnauba palm tree. - Commonly used for its high gloss and durability. 2️⃣ Beeswax - Natural wax produced by honeybees. - Provides a subtle shine and protective coating. 3️⃣ Shellac - Derived from the resin secreted by the lac insect. - Often used to create a glossy finish and protective barrier. Ok, now I’ve helped you learn some new stuff… MERRY CHRISTMAS Y’ALL!🎄🎁❤️ ⭐️ Be safe, please PLEASE do not drink & drive. . #farm #apples #farmgirl #learnontiktok #farming #fruit #freshproduce #freshfruit #foodfacts #washington #pnw #christmas #merrychristmas #holiday #applegirl

♬ Elf - Main Title - Geek Music

凱特說，她從剛摘下的蘋果表面刮下的是蘋果天然的果蠟，是很多蔬菜水果天然形成的保護層，蘋果表面的果蠟可以協助留住水分，蘋果才不會變得乾扁或皺巴巴，讓其他生物看了想吃，這對蘋果的繁殖來說很重要。

凱特說，摘下的蘋果在販售前要先經過清洗，把表面的髒污和化學物質洗乾淨，這時果蠟也會被洗掉，因此洗淨後要再塗一層食品級蠟到蘋果表面，成為蘋果的保護層，讓蘋果不會太快腐爛、孳生真菌或營養流失。

凱特說，蜂蠟（beeswax）、蟲膠（shellac）及從巴西棕櫚樹（carnauba palm tree）樹葉萃取的巴西棕櫚蠟（carnauba wax）是三種最常見用以添加到蘋果表面的蠟，都沒有食用疑慮。

不少網友感謝凱特幫他們上了一課，直呼學到珍貴的知識；有網友笑說自己以前都不知道，原來蘋果從產地到餐桌前，還要先經過「護膚美容」，才能漂亮見客。

華盛頓州

