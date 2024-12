廚師分享用過的四款廚房用具「不值得買」 網友意見兩極

Save Your Money and PASS on these kitchen items I was doing a kitchen clean out from the back of our pantry and decided to share the purchases that are no longer serving me. Longevity is ALWAYS what I’m after and there’s really no point in buying something that’s $50 cheaper just to throw it away in a year💁🏼‍♀️ **no hard feelings to these brands its just my opinion Who’s ready for a part 3 of my kitchen favs under $30? #kitchenhacks #kitchenware #kitchentools #cheftalk #creatorsearchinsights