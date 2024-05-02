我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

疫情後4年屋崙再現「金光黨」騙局 亞裔被騙10萬

洛縣華人殺姪案量刑：史德運連續2個終身監禁

她一人在家卻癲癇發作 寵物犬「先知救命」影片感人

世界新聞網／輯
艾柯及艾佛勒斯各司其職，搶救癲癇主人的性命。（取材自TikTok @embracingecho）
艾柯及艾佛勒斯各司其職，搶救癲癇主人的性命。（取材自TikTok @embracingecho）

患有癲癇的女子潔米‧辛普森（Jaime Simpson）分享兩隻治療犬救她一命的故事，而這段溫馨過程全都被家用監視器錄了下來。

法國雷恩大學（University of Rennes）一項研究表明，狗可以透過聞嗅氣味，預先偵測人類癲癇發作。

辛普森上傳到「TikTok」的影片顯示，她當時躺在畫面的右側角落，而畫面左下角則是她的兩隻治療犬，分別是澳洲牧羊犬「艾柯」（Echo），以及黃金獵犬「艾佛勒斯」（Everest）。

辛普森表示，她當時瀕臨癲癇發作的邊緣，而艾柯及艾佛勒斯聞到味道後，艾柯跳到床邊桌上，取了急救藥物送到辛普森嘴邊；艾佛勒斯則用鼻子按下緊急聯絡按鈕，提醒辛普森的伴侶魯班（Ruben），魯班事後確認辛普森無大礙。

@embracingecho

This morning the dogs prevented an epileptic seizure. Echo immediately picked up scent and it almost looked like Everest did too. Typically, Everest goes off of Echo’s alert and responds by triggering the emergency button with his nose. Echo brought rescue medication to prevent the seizure. Ruben received the call from the button and made sure I was okay. Both dogs noticed I hadn’t taken the medication yet and each nudged my hand and pushed it towards me. I notified my list of caregivers of the incident with my seizure watch. Once the seizure scent passed, Echo relaxed a bit and Everest celebrated with his Benebone. This is why we record everything and travel with a home camera. It’s beneficial for advocacy and safety. #ServiceDogs #SeizureResponseDogs #DisabilitySupport #SeizurePrevention #LifesavingDogs #EpilepsyAwareness

♬ Wash. - Bon Iver

雖然畫面沒有拍到，但艾柯及艾佛勒斯看到辛普森並未立即服藥，各自輕推她的手，提醒她吃藥。

辛普森過去幾個月來持續訓練艾柯及艾佛勒斯，並透過TikTok宣傳推廣，希望幫助更多癲癇患者。她在影片標題上寫道，「這就是我們錄下一切並帶著家用攝影機出遊的原因，有利宣導和安全。」

辛普森的「救命索」除了兩條治療犬、床邊緊急聯絡按鈕，還有她配戴的癲癇手表，後者可即時通知護理人員她癲癇發作。

癲癇是種常見的神經失調疾病，其特徵是無法預測發作，且每個人的發病與控制的情況都不同。

癲癇基金會（Epilepsy Foundation）表示，美國約有340萬人罹患癲癇，此症可能與腦部結構或損傷、遺傳、免疫系統或代謝有關，確切發病原因不明。

TikTok 澳洲

上一則

舊金山39號碼頭海獅超過1千頭 美好和諧畫面15年來最多

延伸閱讀

以為是狗...小動物得怪病 毛髮禿光「完全看不出原貌」

以為是狗...小動物得怪病 毛髮禿光「完全看不出原貌」
週一早晨vs.週五晚間？ 哈士奇超萌表情對比笑翻網友

週一早晨vs.週五晚間？ 哈士奇超萌表情對比笑翻網友
這隻拉布拉多超會游泳卻不敢跳台階下水 全因童年陰影

這隻拉布拉多超會游泳卻不敢跳台階下水 全因童年陰影
女撿流浪貓養店裡 見客人來纏著不放「跳肩膀撒嬌」

女撿流浪貓養店裡 見客人來纏著不放「跳肩膀撒嬌」

熱門新聞

圖為財運當頭示意圖。圖/ingimage

3生肖容易一夜致富…豬看準商機、龍大格局、「這生肖」最擅長理財

2024-04-25 16:05
四生效五月財運旺，有望升官加薪。示意圖。（取材自Pexels＠Kuncheek）

四生肖5月賺錢無壓力 屬鼠事業更旺、他們容易中獎領獎金

2024-04-27 19:40
3生肖在戀愛中，即使深陷情感，但只要下定決心分手，一定會採取六親不認的堅決態度。示意圖，非新聞當事者。（取材自pexels.com@RDNE Stock project）

3生肖不管愛多深 分手絕對「六親不認」

2024-04-27 01:00
貓咪跳上客人肩膀撒嬌。（取材自微博＠煙台廣播電視台）

女撿流浪貓養店裡 見客人來纏著不放「跳肩膀撒嬌」

2024-04-29 19:35
英國一對夫妻在清理新家廁所時意外發現一個可回溯至14世紀的怪獸模樣滴水嘴。示意圖，非新聞事件圖。（取材自pexels.com@Joey Galang）

廁所有「怪物」？夫妻整理新家 馬桶後有驚人發現

2024-04-24 19:40
一位日本網友分享自家哈士奇的表情，簡直像是星期一早晨一樣。（取材自X@xxhama2）

週一早晨vs.週五晚間？ 哈士奇超萌表情對比笑翻網友

2024-04-26 19:35

超人氣

更多 >
Meta工程師年薪50萬 分享履歷和面試成功訣竅

Meta工程師年薪50萬 分享履歷和面試成功訣竅
新州男逼6歲兒高速跑步 面臨一級謀殺指控

新州男逼6歲兒高速跑步 面臨一級謀殺指控
柏金包身價只漲不跌 原來是有「無可奉告」的潛規則

柏金包身價只漲不跌 原來是有「無可奉告」的潛規則
郵輪旅行4個月 她靠什麼每月還有4萬元進帳？

郵輪旅行4個月 她靠什麼每月還有4萬元進帳？
死亡人數激增 廣東梅州高速公路塌方已48人罹難

死亡人數激增 廣東梅州高速公路塌方已48人罹難