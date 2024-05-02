她一人在家卻癲癇發作 寵物犬「先知救命」影片感人

This morning the dogs prevented an epileptic seizure. Echo immediately picked up scent and it almost looked like Everest did too. Typically, Everest goes off of Echo’s alert and responds by triggering the emergency button with his nose. Echo brought rescue medication to prevent the seizure. Ruben received the call from the button and made sure I was okay. Both dogs noticed I hadn’t taken the medication yet and each nudged my hand and pushed it towards me. I notified my list of caregivers of the incident with my seizure watch. Once the seizure scent passed, Echo relaxed a bit and Everest celebrated with his Benebone. This is why we record everything and travel with a home camera. It’s beneficial for advocacy and safety. #ServiceDogs #SeizureResponseDogs #DisabilitySupport #SeizurePrevention #LifesavingDogs #EpilepsyAwareness