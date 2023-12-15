身體超過座位扶手「隔壁機位免費」這家航空禮遇大尺碼乘客

我的頻道

聯合新聞網／ 即時報導
圖為乘客在達拉斯機場西南航空櫃台辦理登機手續情形，此為示意圖，與特殊體型登機者無關。（美聯社）

全球最大廉價航空、美國主要航空之一的西南航空（Southwest Airlines），近日推出一項專為特殊體型乘客開設的政策，明確表示只要在登機時，確認乘客的身體超過座位扶手，隔壁的位子就免費。

媒體報導，擁有特殊體型的乘客，不需再為自己的身材買下兩張機票。西南航空表示，這項為特殊體型的免費座位，還可視身材需求，可申請一至兩個座位，以適應他們的腰圍。

乘客可預先購買一張或兩張相鄰的機票，然後在CHECK IN時向服務人員討論座位需求。如果確定需要第二個（或第三個）座位，在乘客的身體確定超過座位扶手，將能獲得一個或兩個免費的額外座位，若原購買兩張機票者，也將退還其中一張的機票價格。

由於這項免費座位的政策也可能影響到其他乘客，西南航空表示，將盡可能地讓所有旅客都能滿意。

該項禮遇特殊體型者搭機的政策，令許多受惠者在網路上傳成功領取第二張免費機票的經驗。其中一名女子在抖音影片中展示她如何獲得免費座位，說明只需向服務員說明：「我希望今天能使用你們的尺碼政策」，即能立即獲得另一張免費機票，並可享受「預先登機」的服務。

女子在抖音影片中展示她如何獲得免費座位，只需向服務員說明：「我希望今天能使用你們的尺碼政策」，即能立即獲得另一張免費機票，並享受「預先登機」服務。（截圖自抖音）

