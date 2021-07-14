場邊人語／堅信必勝 果然完成

堅信求勝，任務完成。

MLB於7月12日在科羅拉多丹佛「酷爾斯球場」（Coors Field）舉行年度全壘打大賽（Home Run Derby），經過3回合限時打擊的單淘汰比賽，大賽第5種子，現年26歲，身高6呎3吋，代表紐約大都會 隊的一壘手阿隆索（Pete Alfonso）順利衛冕。

他自此和左投左打的中外野手、已於2016年入列名人堂的小葛瑞菲（Ken Griffey Jr.） ，生於古巴、曾效力大都會隊5個球季的左外野手塞佩達斯（Yoenis Céspedes），和右投左打、有12年1611場作戰經驗的一壘手費爾德（Prince Fielder）並列「蟬聯全壘打王」。阿隆索二度成為全壘打王之後，將下半球季努力目標放在年度最有價值球員獎項。

原來被列為大賽第1種子的大谷翔平 （Shohei Ohtani）由於慢熱，在第1回合就不敵代表華盛頓國民隊，排名第8種子的左外野手索托（Juan Soto）。

阿隆索在佛州坦帕生長，是佛羅里達大學校友，他於2016年第2輪64順位選秀由大都會隊圈選，2019年3月28日在華盛頓國民隊主場首度上陣。同年7月8日在俄亥俄州克里夫蘭首次參加全壘打大賽，最後以23比22險勝多羅多藍鳥隊的強打小葛雷諾（Vladimir Guerrero Ramos Jr.），成為繼紐約洋基隊賈吉（Aaron Judge）後，第二位棒壇新鮮人獲得此項榮銜。

阿隆索加入MLB只有3個球季，2次參加全壘打大賽，共獲得200萬元優勝獎金。他自2019年3月5日正式和大都會隊簽約後，這些年來累積的職業收入，底薪不過147萬3449元。至今參加例行賽295場，累積271支安打，共有86支全壘打和204個打點；本球季出賽77場，擊出17支全壘打，他曾在新人球季有53支全壘打。

這場單純的強棒單挑比賽，曾經一度出現具有爭議性質的描述。高知名度的美國 有線電視運動主播史密斯（Stephen A. Smith）12日上午在大賽前公開表示「我知道棒球就參與本質而言是國際性，但是當你講到電視觀眾和現場球迷，我並不認為那個排名第一的人，須要借助同聲傳譯告訴你他究竟說些甚麼，於事有何助益」。(“I understand that baseball is an international sport itself in terms of participation. But when you talk about an audience gravitating toward the tube or to the ballpark to actually watch, you, OK, I don’t think it helps that the number one face is a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he’s saying.”)

幾個小時之後，史密斯在推特發文公開道歉，「容許我現在致歉。我從來無意冒犯任何社區，特別是亞裔社區和大谷翔平先生。身為非洲裔美國人，我非常警醒樣板化在全國已經造成許多破壞，我不該火上澆油。我所說的話，沒有謹守這樣的認知，這是我的錯，我個人完全負責。大谷翔平事整個競技運動界的最閃爍的新星之一，他在領導和包容方面令人刮目相看，我在稍早的評論中應該包含這點。….」

(Let me apologize right now. As I’m watching things unfold, let me say that I never intended to offend ANY COMMUNITY, particularly the Asian Community - and especially SHOHEI Ohtani, himself. As an African-American, keenly aware of the damage stereotyping has done to many in this country, it should’ve elevated my sensitivities even more. Based on my words, I failed in that regard and it’s on me, and me alone! Ohtani is one of the brightest stars in all of sports. He is making a difference, as it pertains to inclusiveness and leadership. I should have embraced that in my comments. Instead, I screwed up. In this day and age, with all the violence being perpetrated against the Asian Community, my comments -- albeit unintentional -- were clearly insensitive and regrettable. There’s simply no other way to put it. I’m sincerely sorry for any angst I’ve caused with my comments on First Take (Monday). Again, I’m sorry. And I’ll happily reiterate these words more extensively (Tuesday) morning, as well.)