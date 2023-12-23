我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

少數族裔圓桌會 紐約市長亞當斯承諾：不砍治安經費

最繁忙假日季 紐約市迎1400萬遊客

懸賞千萬緝兇要他人頭 美國、索馬利亞軍隊擊斃激進組織首領

中央社／奈洛比22日綜合外電報導
伊斯蘭激進組織青年黨高階指揮官艾曼（Maalim Ayman）。（取自X@DaudAweis）
伊斯蘭激進組織青年黨高階指揮官艾曼（Maalim Ayman）。（取自X@DaudAweis）

索馬利亞情報部長阿維斯說，索馬利亞軍隊和美軍本週擊斃伊斯蘭激進組織青年黨高階指揮官艾曼，美國懸賞1000萬美元要他的項上人頭。

與凱達組織（Al-Qaeda）有關的伊斯蘭激進組織「青年黨」（Al-Shabaab）領導一場長達16年的叛亂，反對脆弱的中央政府和控制索馬利亞大片農村地區。

艾曼（Maalim Ayman）是青年黨一支部隊艾曼旅（Jaysh Ayman）的領導人，因2020年1月攻擊肯亞空軍基地遭到美國通緝，這項攻擊造成3名美國人死亡。

阿維斯（Daud Aweis）21日在前身為推特（Twitter）的社群媒體X貼文表示：「青年黨高階領導人艾曼被證實在12月17日索馬利亞國民軍和美軍的聯合行動中被擊斃。」

他說，艾曼負責「策劃在索馬利亞和附近國家的多起致命恐怖攻擊」。

今年1月，美國國務院說，艾曼策劃2020年對肯亞北部海岸曼達灣機場（Manda Bay Airfield）的襲擊，並懸賞高達1000萬美元，以提供可能導致他被捕的情報。

國務院 社群媒體 通緝

上一則

俄烏交戰一大戰果 烏克蘭稱擊落俄軍3架蘇愷34 專家：愛國者飛彈建功

延伸閱讀

中羅布泊核試重啟？美衛星圖曝豎井、新建物

中羅布泊核試重啟？美衛星圖曝豎井、新建物
美國沒否決 安理會通過決議 擴大加薩人道援助、未要求停火

美國沒否決 安理會通過決議 擴大加薩人道援助、未要求停火
以色列懸賞40萬 捉拿哈瑪斯領袖辛瓦

以色列懸賞40萬 捉拿哈瑪斯領袖辛瓦
傳以軍提供千萬獎金 懸賞捉拿哈瑪斯領袖辛瓦

傳以軍提供千萬獎金 懸賞捉拿哈瑪斯領袖辛瓦

熱門新聞

多名學生攀在布拉格查理大學的窗台外躲避槍手，險象環生。(擷自X@elirozic)

捷克大學生弒父後到校大開殺戒 槍擊14死25傷

2023-12-21 17:06
奇幻文學巨著「魔戒」的一位同人小說寫手對管理原作者托爾金（右）財產的遺產委員會提告，不僅官司遭到駁回，更打輸了自行出版小說的版權訴訟。資料照片。（美聯社）

告「魔戒」原版權擁有者不成 同人小說作者被判侵權、所有作品遭銷毀

2023-12-19 06:15
以色列國家安全局公布一段審問加薩醫院負責人的影片，該負責人在影片中表示，他與醫院中約百名醫護人員是哈瑪斯成員。(取自以色列國家安全局)

加薩醫院主管：我是哈瑪斯 有上百名成員藏在我們醫院

2023-12-20 18:41
中國洗腦神曲「科目三」，被俄國芭蕾舞團使用，引起現場一片震撼。（取自青蜂俠）

俄羅斯芭蕾舞團跳神曲「科目三」 網友：統一全球了

2023-12-16 10:50
投資公司「安卓控股」董事經理拿督蔡文傑驚傳因呼吸困難猝逝，得年45歲。（取材自Instagram）

大馬商界聞人蔡文傑驚傳猝逝 安卓控股董事經理得年45歲

2023-12-16 20:09
菲律賓總統小馬可仕表示，菲國正努力解決南海的「勘探問題」，以便在這塊資源豐富的海域著手進行新的能源勘探計畫，來滿足菲律賓的能源需求。(路透)

中菲對立升溫 菲律賓尋求解決南海勘探問題

2023-12-17 09:06

超人氣

更多 >
一年工作10小時每月賺進5000元 這是什麼被動收入？

一年工作10小時每月賺進5000元 這是什麼被動收入？
清華才女、「鉈中毒」受害者朱令去世 剛度過50歲生日

清華才女、「鉈中毒」受害者朱令去世 剛度過50歲生日
小型盜竊嚴重 沃爾瑪將取消這2州自助結帳

小型盜竊嚴重 沃爾瑪將取消這2州自助結帳
如何做出多汁豬排？最簡單的方法最美味

如何做出多汁豬排？最簡單的方法最美味
佛州3華男專偷餐廳回收油牟取暴利 重大竊盜罪法辦

佛州3華男專偷餐廳回收油牟取暴利 重大竊盜罪法辦