懸賞千萬緝兇要他人頭 美國、索馬利亞軍隊擊斃激進組織首領

索馬利亞情報部長阿維斯說，索馬利亞軍隊和美軍本週擊斃伊斯蘭激進組織青年黨高階指揮官艾曼，美國懸賞1000萬美元要他的項上人頭。

與凱達組織（Al-Qaeda）有關的伊斯蘭激進組織「青年黨」（Al-Shabaab）領導一場長達16年的叛亂，反對脆弱的中央政府和控制索馬利亞大片農村地區。

艾曼（Maalim Ayman）是青年黨一支部隊艾曼旅（Jaysh Ayman）的領導人，因2020年1月攻擊肯亞空軍基地遭到美國通緝 ，這項攻擊造成3名美國人死亡。

阿維斯（Daud Aweis）21日在前身為推特（Twitter）的社群媒體 X貼文表示：「青年黨高階領導人艾曼被證實在12月17日索馬利亞國民軍和美軍的聯合行動中被擊斃。」

他說，艾曼負責「策劃在索馬利亞和附近國家的多起致命恐怖攻擊」。

今年1月，美國國務院 說，艾曼策劃2020年對肯亞北部海岸曼達灣機場（Manda Bay Airfield）的襲擊，並懸賞高達1000萬美元，以提供可能導致他被捕的情報。

The killing of terrorist Maalim Ayman highlights the #Somali govt’s resolve to punish those responsible for the merciless acts of violence against our people. Our vision is to establish a peaceful Somalia that’s internally cohesive and in harmony with its neighbors and the world. pic.twitter.com/otjXhVXk8a