1200美元手機自拍手滑掉水庫 印度官員下令「抽乾」花三天找回

印度 一位地方官員近日遭到停職處分,原因是他指示把水庫排乾以找回自己的手機 。

BBC報導,印度中部恰蒂斯加爾邦坎克爾縣(Kanker, Chhattisgarh)食品檢驗官維什瓦斯(Rajesh Vishwas)21日在克爾卡塔水庫(Kherkatta Dam)自拍時,不慎讓手上價值約1200美元(10萬印度盧比)的三星 手機掉了下去。

Watch | Rajesh Vishwas issued a clarification stating that he called up the SDO of Water Resources Department, who gave oral permission (for draining out water) as it was just a few feet of water. Vishwas also accused the media of "exaggerating" the incident. pic.twitter.com/efyeHAWqSB