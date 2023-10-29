以色列要求加薩醫院撤離 紅新月會：恕難從命
巴勒斯坦的紅新月會表示，他們稍早收到以色列撤離加薩北部聖城醫院（Al-Quds Hospital）的要求。不過，英國BBC報導，該人道組織在社交媒體發布影片聲明表示，他們無法遵照以國當局的指示，目前有超過400名病患在醫院內，許多人在加護病房，撤離等同殺死他們。
巴勒斯坦紅新月會一名代表說：「這就是我們拒絕遵照撤離命令的原因。我們呼籲國際社會立刻介入，阻止正在發生的人道災難。」
這名代表還表示，還有超過1萬4000名平民在醫院尋求庇護。
以國軍方尚未對撤離令發表評論。
