以色列要求加薩醫院撤離 紅新月會：恕難從命

巴勒斯坦 的紅新月會表示，他們稍早收到以色列撤離加薩 北部聖城醫院（Al-Quds Hospital）的要求。不過，英國BBC報導，該人道組織在社交媒體發布影片聲明表示，他們無法遵照以國當局的指示，目前有超過400名病患在醫院內，許多人在加護病房，撤離等同殺死他們。

巴勒斯坦紅新月會一名代表說：「這就是我們拒絕遵照撤離命令的原因。我們呼籲國際社會立刻介入，阻止正在發生的人道災難。」

這名代表還表示，還有超過1萬4000名平民在醫院尋求庇護 。

以國軍方尚未對撤離令發表評論。 一名在以色列轟炸中受傷的巴勒斯坦人28日於加薩走廊南部拉法一間醫院等待接受治療。(美聯社)

🚨@Palestinercs has received serious threats from the occupation authorities to immediately #evacuate Al-Quds Hospital in the #Gaza Strip, since it going to be #bombarded.



📢We urge the international community to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe. #SaveAlQudsHospital… pic.twitter.com/qsWtUuB7HU