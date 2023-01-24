我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

「媽的多重宇宙」奧斯卡11項提名最風光 湯唯「分手的決心」落榜

新聞周刊：陳友艮是美國10年來大規模槍擊案最年長兇嫌

奧斯卡主要入圍名單公布 楊紫瓊有望成首位亞裔影后

中央社洛杉磯24日綜合外電報導
第95屆奧斯卡金像獎入圍名單今天揭曉。美聯社
第95屆奧斯卡金像獎入圍名單今天揭曉。美聯社

第95屆奧斯卡金像獎入圍名單今天揭曉，楊紫瓊憑著「媽的多重宇宙」入圍最佳女主角獎，有機會於3月12日美東時間晚上8點的頒獎典禮一舉成為影史首位亞洲奧斯卡影后。

➤➤➤「媽的多重宇宙」奧斯卡11項提名最風光 湯唯「分手的決心」落榜

以下為主要入圍名單。

最佳影片獎

「西線無戰事」（All Quiet on the Western Front）

「阿凡達：水之道」（Avatar: The Way of Water）

「伊尼舍林的女妖」（The Banshees of Inisherin）

「貓王艾維斯」（Elvis）

「媽的多重宇宙」（Everything Everywhere All at Once）

「法貝爾曼」（The Fabelmans）

「TÁR塔爾」（Tár）

「捍衛戰士：獨行俠」（Top Gun: Maverick）

「瘋狂富作用」（Triangle of Sadness）

「女人悄悄話」（Women Talking）

最佳導演獎

馬丁麥多納（Martin McDonagh）/「伊尼舍林的女妖」（The Banshees of Inisherin）

關家永（Dan Kwan）及丹尼爾舒奈特（Daniel Scheinert）/「媽的多重宇宙」（Everything Everywhere All at Once）

史蒂芬史匹柏（Steven Spielberg）/「法貝爾曼」（The Fabelmans）

陶德菲爾德（Todd Field）/「TÁR塔爾」（Tár）

魯本奧斯倫（Ruben Ostlund）/ 「瘋狂富作用」（Triangle of Sadness）

最佳男主角獎

奧斯汀巴特勒（Austin Butler）/「貓王艾維斯」（Elvis）

柯林法洛（Colin Farrell）/「伊尼舍林的女妖」（The Banshees of Inisherin）

布蘭登費雪（Brendan Fraser）/「我的鯨魚老爸」（The Whale）

保羅麥斯卡爾（Paul Mescal）/「日麗」（Aftersun）

比爾奈伊（Bill Nighy）/「倫敦生之慾」（Living）

最佳女主角獎

凱特布蘭琪（Cate Blanchett）/「TÁR塔爾」（Tár）

安娜德哈瑪斯（Ana de Armas）/「金髮夢露」（Blonde）

安德麗亞瑞斯波羅格（Andrea Riseborough）/「致萊斯利」（To Leslie，暫譯）

蜜雪兒威廉絲（Michelle Williams）/「法貝爾曼」（The Fabelmans）

楊紫瓊/「媽的多重宇宙」（Everything Everywhere All at Once）

最佳男配角獎

布蘭頓葛利森（Brendan Gleeson）/「伊尼舍林的女妖」（The Banshees of Inisherin）

布萊恩泰瑞亨利（Brian Tyree Henry）/「攜步渡水橋」（Causeway，暫譯）

裘德赫希（Judd Hirsch）/「法貝爾曼」（The Fabelmans）

貝瑞柯根（Barry Keoghan）/「伊尼舍林的女妖」（The Banshees of Inisherin）

關繼威（Ke Huy Quan）/「媽的多重宇宙」（Everything Everywhere All at Once）

最佳女配角獎

安琪拉貝瑟（Angela Bassett）/「黑豹2：瓦干達萬歲」（Black Panther: Wakanda Forever）

周洪（Hong Chau）/「我的鯨魚老爸」（The Whale）

凱莉肯頓（Kerry Condon）/「伊尼舍林的女妖」（he Banshees of Inisherin）

潔美李寇蒂斯（Jamie Lee Curtis）/「媽的多重宇宙」（Everything Everywhere All at Once）

史蒂芬妮許（Stephanie Hsu）/「媽的多重宇宙」（Everything Everywhere All at Once）

最佳原創劇本

「伊尼舍林的女妖」（The Banshees of Inisherin）

「媽的多重宇宙」（Everything Everywhere All at Once）

「法貝爾曼」（The Fabelmans）

「TÁR塔爾」（Tár）

「瘋狂富作用」（Triangle of Sadness）

最佳改編劇本

「西線無戰事」（All Quiet on the Western Front）

「鋒迴路轉：抽絲剝繭」（Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery）

「倫敦生之慾」（Living）

「捍衛戰士：獨行俠」（Top Gun: Maverick）

「女人悄悄話」（Women Talking）

最佳動畫片獎

「吉勒摩．戴托羅之皮諾丘」（Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio）

「迷你網紅實貝秀」（Marcel the Shell with Shoes On）

「鞋貓劍客2」（Puss in Boots: The Last Wish）

「海獸獵人」（The Sea Beast）

「青春養成記」（Turning Red）

最佳國際影片獎（舊稱最佳外語片獎）

「西線無戰事」（All Quiet on the Western Front）/德國

「阿根廷，1985」（Argentina, 1985）/阿根廷、美國

「親密」（Close）/比利時

「如果驢知道」（EO）/波蘭

「夏日悄悄話」（The Quiet Girl）/愛爾蘭

最佳歌曲獎

Applause/「女人的故事」（Tell It Like a Woman，暫譯）

Hold My Hand/「捍衛戰士：獨行俠」（Top Gun: Maverick）

Lift Me Up/「黑豹2：瓦干達萬歲」（Black Panther: Wakanda Forever）

Naatu Naatu/「雙雄起義」（RRR）

This Is a Life/「媽的多重宇宙」（Everything Everywhere All at Once）

影片來源：YouTube NBC News

媽的多重宇宙 入圍 奧斯卡

上一則

天王也貪杯 劉德華日飲20杯咖啡 原因曝光了

下一則

「媽的多重宇宙」奧斯卡11項提名最風光 湯唯「分手的決心」落榜

延伸閱讀

影評人最愛他 「媽的多重宇宙」關繼威又得大獎

影評人最愛他 「媽的多重宇宙」關繼威又得大獎
金球獎影后楊紫瓊 再獲演員工會獎提名 離奧斯卡更近了

金球獎影后楊紫瓊 再獲演員工會獎提名 離奧斯卡更近了
離奧斯卡更近了 金球獎影后楊紫瓊再獲演員工會獎提名

離奧斯卡更近了 金球獎影后楊紫瓊再獲演員工會獎提名
湯姆克魯斯「捍衛戰士」子弟兵紛紛跳出來挺他獲小金人

湯姆克魯斯「捍衛戰士」子弟兵紛紛跳出來挺他獲小金人

熱門新聞

李宓和兒子全裸泡澡，遊走在走光邊緣。圖／摘自臉書

女星曬與兒共浴照 巨乳遊走露點邊緣 網驚：尺度太猛

2023-01-21 15:51
歐陽娜娜（左二）發文拜年，卻因漏寫一字，遭中國網友出征。圖／摘自IG

歐陽娜娜拜年漏寫一字 遭中國網友暴怒出征

2023-01-22 12:19
安娜迪阿瑪斯在「金髮夢露」的裸戲，是去年最引起爭議的話題之一。（取材自IMDb）

2022最佳裸戲 情色網站放榜…這些影劇讓觀眾看得臉紅

2023-01-23 11:40
有人說《蒼蘭訣》的智商「對小孩子來說很幼稚，對成年人剛剛好」。（取材自微博）

除夕來看爆款陸劇 哪部讓你哭了笑了

2023-01-22 01:30
華裔加拿大演員劉思慕。(本報資料照片)

南加蒙特利公園市爆槍擊案 劉思慕發文：難過與憤怒

2023-01-22 05:19
雷納21日更新自己在病床做復健的照片。(圖截取自雷納Instagram)

「鷹眼」遭鏟雪車碾後 再更新傷勢：斷了30根骨頭

2023-01-21 14:51

超人氣

更多 >
北加半月灣槍擊 華人農工7死3重傷 67歲趙春利落網

北加半月灣槍擊 華人農工7死3重傷 67歲趙春利落網
蒙市大屠殺死者增至11人 目擊者：馬老闆遇害

蒙市大屠殺死者增至11人 目擊者：馬老闆遇害
洛縣大屠殺兇手鄰居說他是好人 生前愛跳舞

洛縣大屠殺兇手鄰居說他是好人 生前愛跳舞
舞蹈社5男5女枉死…警未公布身分 家屬悲痛尋人

舞蹈社5男5女枉死…警未公布身分 家屬悲痛尋人
加州半月灣2農場連爆槍擊 華人7死 67歲華人嫌犯落網

加州半月灣2農場連爆槍擊 華人7死 67歲華人嫌犯落網