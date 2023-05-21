我的頻道

台留學生紐約公共圖書館遭非裔攻擊濺血 求助外交部…結果失望了

調查：買不如租 聖荷西租金比全美最高 華人嘆租買都貴

台灣新聞組／台北22日電
台灣民眾在紐約遭到攻擊，保全卻直接讓對方離開。（取材自TilTok）
台灣民眾在紐約遭到攻擊，保全卻直接讓對方離開。（取材自TilTok）

一名在美國留學的台灣女留學生，日前在論壇Dcard發文，表示自己在紐約公共圖書館遭到一名非裔女性的攻擊，毆打她的後腦勺，致其撞上牆角，血流不止。同行友人向圖書館保全求助，對方卻讓攻擊者離去，讓他認為遭到歧視，接著女留學生聯繫了台灣旅外國人急難救助電話，希望協助提告求償，但得到的竟然只有一位「移民」律師的電話，讓她對外交部領事事務局感到失望。

這名網友在Dcard發文「我在紐約被無差別攻擊」，她說，「美國紐約當地時間5月17日晚間，她剛從紐約公共圖書館(SNFL)的廁所出來，莫名遭到一名非洲裔女性的攻擊，對方一拳重擊她的後腦勺，導致她撞到廁所牆角，當場血流不止，同行友人請圖書館保全來幫忙，但他們似乎是想要包庇對方，竟然是讓我朋友冷靜，並且讓攻擊我的女性毫無障礙的離開圖書館。」

「我覺得我被無差別攻擊，也感受到保全的種族歧視。」女留學生說，後來上了救護車送到了急診室，雖然目前並無大礙，但這種心理陰影是一輩子的。她喊話，不希望再有任何台灣學生或是任何亞洲人被這樣對待，希望能藉由這件事來告誡或警惕更多人，於是聯繫了旅外國人急難救助電話，希望對方協助她提告紐約市圖書館公共安全，或是得到相關的賠償。沒想到，得到的竟然只有一位「移民」律師的電話。

文章曝光後掀起廣大討論，網友留言回應，「太扯了，美國真的都會發生這種荒謬的事。希望你可以順利的把攻擊你的人抓出來，讓她受到應有的制裁」、「為什麼保全讓兇手直接逃走？太誇張了，所以隨便攻擊人都不用被關喔？」、「希望妳可以順利的把攻擊妳的人抓出來，讓她受到應有的制裁」

@niksvalerie ❗️❗️If you see this woman in New York City please be careful❗️❗️ My friend and I went to the 5th floor bathroom of the New York City Library (Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library) on 5/17 at 7:15pm. While we were in the bathroom, a woman was silently staring at us from the corner of the bathroom . As we were leaving the restroom, she randomly hit my friend in the head so hard that my friend's head bled and caused my friend to mentally breakdown. A few security guards came over and called the police. When the woman came out of the bathroom, all the security guards did was tell her she wouldn’t be allowed back into the library. ❗️NOTHING FURTHER. ❗️ Then the woman tried to get on the elevator and leave the library. Unfortunately no one helped me stop her from leaving except me. The security guards continued to watch and tell me to calm down. They also kept saying that they had no right to do anything because of legal issues. The lady slowly left the library with no issue.  I am extremely disappointed in the lack of effort shown by both NYPD and security of the NYC Public Library. #fyp ♬ original sound - Niks✨

圖書館 留學生 種族歧視

