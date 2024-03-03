為狗起爭執 她罵「滾回中國」 收死亡威脅

It took me a couple of days to decide whether I should share this video on social media because I could potentially lose a client, but I believe this kind of behavior should not be tolerated. Context: I’m a dog walker, and I walk a 65lb German Shepherd every day during lunch. On February 7, as we were finishing our walk, there was a lady with her small unleashed dog standing near the apartment entrance. To avoid any potential incidents, I asked the lady from a distance if she could leash her dog for a moment until we got inside the apartment. She refused and told me she had been living on the block forever and that I should not tell her what to do. She insisted that dogs shouldn’t be leashed. Seeing her irrational behavior, I decided not to engage further and quickly brought the German Shepherd back inside. The video captures the incident that occurred yesterday, February 24. As I walked the German Shepherd, she approached with her camera and was harassing me. I began recording as well, and she started making racist comments, telling me to “Go back to China” and mocking the Chinese language. She then proceeded to rally her neighbors and fabricate lies about things I had supposedly said. She continued to harass me down the block. A police car happened to drive by; feeling unsafe, I waved down the police car and asked for help. I filed a police report about the incident, and she also told the police she wanted to file a report. She made up lies to the police, claiming that I had made racist comments toward her, despite the video evidence showing otherwise. I am Asian, but I am not from China. I am an immigrant, but my family and I have been living in America for more than 20 years. This is our home. It deeply hurts me that there are still people out there making such racist remarks. Despite knowing I was recording, the lady still had the audacity to make the hateful speech. It really makes me feel unsafe. I have rewatched this video over and over again. And I am still stunned and find it hard to believe that such blatant and appalling racism occurred in today's world.#hatespeech #racism #dog #losangeles #antiracism #leash #animal #asian #hate #discrimination #karen