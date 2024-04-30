UCLA猶太學生被示威者阻擋 無法上課或進圖書館

福斯新聞(Fox News)報導，洛杉磯加州大學一名猶太 學生無法進入校園上課，即使他出示了學生證，挺巴勒斯坦 示威學生仍阻止他進入學校。

在洛杉磯加大 就讀劇場與電視電影科系的茨維斯(Eli Tsives)表示，他每天都走同一條路去上課，然而多名挺巴示威者在出入口看守，數名女性還用身體組成人牆，阻擋他進入校園。

茨維斯說，在他被擋在門口時，他把手機給了身旁的友人，讓他把經過錄下來。

「我是洛杉磯加大的學生，我有權進去，這是我的學生證。」茨維斯說，「我們付了學費，這是我們的學校，而他們卻不讓我進去。」

「我很和平，我不想用硬闖的，因為我知道我們在這方面比他們更好。」茨維斯說，「我寧願記錄下來，讓世界看看美國大學裡正在發生的事情。」

另一名猶太學生被擋在圖書館外，示威者要求他出示正確的腕帶，在他回答「沒有」後就逼迫他離開。

影片背景還傳來「Allahu Akbar」的呼喊聲，這在阿拉伯語中意為「真主至大」，巴勒斯坦武裝團體哈瑪斯在10月7日以色列南部暴行期間也曾喊出這個口號。

Here’s another one from an another friend’s son @ucla. Protestors take over access to area near school library demanding wrist bands and approval to each student passing.



“So you won’t let me in because I’m Jewish?”

“Ummm no… we have a couple Jewish students here … are you… pic.twitter.com/Vf4Kv0KVeS