UCLA猶太學生被示威者阻擋 無法上課或進圖書館

世界新聞網王若馨／即時報導
洛杉磯加州大學一名猶太學生無法進入校園上課，即使他出示了學生證，挺巴勒斯坦示威學生仍阻止他進入學校。(擷自Instagram@tsiveseli)
洛杉磯加州大學一名猶太學生無法進入校園上課，即使他出示了學生證，挺巴勒斯坦示威學生仍阻止他進入學校。(擷自Instagram@tsiveseli)

福斯新聞(Fox News)報導，洛杉磯加州大學一名猶太學生無法進入校園上課，即使他出示了學生證，挺巴勒斯坦示威學生仍阻止他進入學校。

洛杉磯加大就讀劇場與電視電影科系的茨維斯(Eli Tsives)表示，他每天都走同一條路去上課，然而多名挺巴示威者在出入口看守，數名女性還用身體組成人牆，阻擋他進入校園。

茨維斯說，在他被擋在門口時，他把手機給了身旁的友人，讓他把經過錄下來。

「我是洛杉磯加大的學生，我有權進去，這是我的學生證。」茨維斯說，「我們付了學費，這是我們的學校，而他們卻不讓我進去。」

「我很和平，我不想用硬闖的，因為我知道我們在這方面比他們更好。」茨維斯說，「我寧願記錄下來，讓世界看看美國大學裡正在發生的事情。」

另一名猶太學生被擋在圖書館外，示威者要求他出示正確的腕帶，在他回答「沒有」後就逼迫他離開。

影片背景還傳來「Allahu Akbar」的呼喊聲，這在阿拉伯語中意為「真主至大」，巴勒斯坦武裝團體哈瑪斯在10月7日以色列南部暴行期間也曾喊出這個口號。

在另一則錄音中，一名猶太學生的母親打電話給校警，問道：「示威者說我兒子是猶太人，所以不准他進去圖書館上課，他們也不會給他(通行證)腕帶，示威者可以這樣做嗎？他們可以阻止有付學費的學生進去上課嗎？」

校警回答：「不，他們沒有權這樣做，但不幸的是那裡已經被他們占領了，校方叫校警不要干預。」

洛杉磯加大 猶太 巴勒斯坦

