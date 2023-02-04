影／烈焰染紅天空 俄州和賓州交界1火車出軌 死傷不明

我的頻道

編譯茅毅／即時報導
路透4日引述當地媒體報導，一列火車在俄亥俄州和賓州交界處附近出軌，引發該地區大火，尚不清楚傷亡數字。 （取材自推特）
路透4日引述當地媒體報導，一列火車在俄亥俄州和賓州交界處附近出軌，引發該地區大火，尚不清楚傷亡數字。 （取材自推特）

路透4日引述當地媒體報導，一列火車在俄亥俄州和賓州交界處附近出軌，引發該地區大火，尚不清楚傷亡數字。 

在事故地點附近的匹茲堡西北方「東巴勒斯坦鎮」（East Palestine），在社群媒體上傳的影像中，可見多輛汽車，煙霧則從火焰中竄出，瀰漫現場。

緊急救難人員與警方已將火場方圓1.6公里內、從Taggart路到Pleasant街的民宅居民撤離，並在鎮上的東巴勒斯坦高中設立收容所。

