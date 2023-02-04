影／烈焰染紅天空 俄州和賓州交界1火車出軌 死傷不明
路透4日引述當地媒體報導，一列火車在俄亥俄州和賓州交界處附近出軌，引發該地區大火，尚不清楚傷亡數字。
在事故地點附近的匹茲堡西北方「東巴勒斯坦鎮」（East Palestine），在社群媒體上傳的影像中，可見多輛汽車，煙霧則從火焰中竄出，瀰漫現場。
緊急救難人員與警方已將火場方圓1.6公里內、從Taggart路到Pleasant街的民宅居民撤離，並在鎮上的東巴勒斯坦高中設立收容所。
Train derailment has caused a massive fire and explosion in East Palestine, Ohio, which is NW of Pittsburgh— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) 2023年2月4日
The train was carrying more than 100 oil tanker cars when it derailed and crashed into a gas station.Nearby neighborhoods are under mandatory evacuation. pic.twitter.com/ZVLjiwb8jJ
Normally I’m not a religious person but we need serious prayers for anyone living near East Palestine, Ohio— TheLOKRailfan (@TheLOKRailfan) 2023年2月4日
A NS freight train carrying vinyl chloride derailed earlier tonight and the fire has gotten so bad that even the fire department has evacuated pic.twitter.com/HKRxe96s6k
