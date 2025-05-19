近期活動
05月19日（週一）:
●Dough甜甜圈每日試吃
Dough Doughnuts Daily Samplings
5/19， 7pm-8pm
Location：14 West 19th Street,New York
https://www.nycforfree.co/events/
05月20日（週二）:
●拼字麻將樂悠遊
Scrabble and Mahjong Time
5/20，1pm-3pm
Location：193-20 Horace Harding Expressway, Fresh Meadows
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
05月21日（週三）
●創意樂齡：水彩入門課
Creative Aging: Introduction to Watercolors - Part 1
5/21, 10:30am - 12:15pm
Location:21-45 31 Street, Astoria,
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
05月22日（週四）
●Cécred 巡迴展演
Cécred Roadshow
5/22， 5pm-10pm
Location:1 MetLife Stadium DriveEast Rutherford
https://www.nycforfree.co/events/
05月23日（週五）
●亞太裔傳統月：兒童與青少年手作風箏活動
AANHPI Month: DIY Kite Making for Children & Teens
5/23, 2:30pm - 3:30pm
Location:57-04 Marathon Parkway, Little Neck
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
05月24日（週六）
●跟胡安老師一起畫畫吧！
Paint Workshop for Kids with Juan Ortega
5/24, 2:00pm - 3:00pm
Location:155-06 Roosevelt Avenue, Flushing
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
05月18日（週日）:
●週日電影：《絕不放手》
Sunday Movie - "Never Let Go" (2024) Rated R
5/25, 2:00pm - 3:45pm
Location:89-11 Merrick Boulevard, Jamaica
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
