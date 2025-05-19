05月19日（週一）:

●Dough甜甜圈每日試吃

Dough Doughnuts Daily Samplings

5/19， 7pm-8pm

Location：14 West 19th Street,New York

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/

05月20日（週二）:

●拼字麻將樂悠遊

Scrabble and Mahjong Time

5/20，1pm-3pm

Location：193-20 Horace Harding Expressway, Fresh Meadows

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

05月21日（週三）

●創意樂齡：水彩入門課

Creative Aging: Introduction to Watercolors - Part 1

5/21, 10:30am - 12:15pm

Location:21-45 31 Street, Astoria,

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

05月22日（週四）

●Cécred 巡迴展演

Cécred Roadshow

5/22， 5pm-10pm

Location:1 MetLife Stadium DriveEast Rutherford

https://www.nycforfree.co/events/

05月23日（週五）

●亞太裔傳統月：兒童與青少年手作風箏活動

AANHPI Month: DIY Kite Making for Children & Teens

5/23, 2:30pm - 3:30pm

Location:57-04 Marathon Parkway, Little Neck

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

05月24日（週六）

●跟胡安老師一起畫畫吧！

Paint Workshop for Kids with Juan Ortega

5/24, 2:00pm - 3:00pm

Location:155-06 Roosevelt Avenue, Flushing

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

05月18日（週日）:

●週日電影：《絕不放手》

Sunday Movie - "Never Let Go" (2024) Rated R

5/25, 2:00pm - 3:45pm

Location:89-11 Merrick Boulevard , Jamaica

https://www.queenslibrary.org/