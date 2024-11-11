我的頻道

CNN：米勒將出任川普白宮主管政策的副幕僚長

想擁有優質睡眠 學北歐人這樣做

近期活動

紐約訊

11月11日（週一）:

●移動藝術推車

Art Cart Mondays

11/11, 3:30pm - 4:30pm

Location：20-12 Madison Street, Ridgewood

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

11月12日（週二）:

●拼字遊戲

Scrabble Time

11/12, 1:00pm - 3:00pm

Location：193-20 Horace Harding Expressway

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

11月13日（週三）

●雙語故事時間

Bilingual Mandarin Storytime with Urban Stages

11/13, 10:00am - 10:45am

Location：85-12 Main Street, Briarwood

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

11月14日（週四）

●創意植物插圖

Creative Aging - Botanical Illustration

11/14, 1:00pm - 3:00pm

Location:158-21 Jewel Avenue, Flushing

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

11月15日（週五）

●秋季藝術創造

Fall Crafts

11/15, 3:00pm - 4:00pm

Location:312 Beach 54 Street, Arverne

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

11月16日（週六）

●《走进古典》书法系列讲座

“Into the Classics" Lecture

11/16, 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Location:41-17 Main Street, Flushing

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

11月17日（週日）:

●胡安 繪畫工作室

Paint Workshop with Juan Ortega

11/17, 2:00pm - 3:00pm

Location：1637 Central Avenue, Far Rockaway

https://www.queenslibrary.org/

「歡迎來到法拉盛」商改區新推旅遊網站

橙縣杭廷頓灘老人之家 縮減為4樓159單位 議會點頭了

陳桂女中醫談冬令進補調養身體

truSculpt flex 增肌塑型你是否在尋找更好的增肌方式?

華埠東百老匯發生命案，華男遭捅死橫屍超市前。(記者劉梓祁／攝影)

曼哈頓華埠東百老匯發生命案 華男遭捅死橫屍超市前

2024-11-07 17:53
市府發言人表示，市長亞當斯已決定計畫結束給無證客發放借記卡的試點計畫。(美聯社)

無證客4口之家每周發$350…紐約市府叫停

2024-11-08 14:15
前往尼加拉瀑布旅遊巴翻覆，致近30人受傷、州際公路部分關閉。(取自州警辦公室)

從紐約出發 前往尼加拉瀑布旅遊巴士翻覆 近30傷

2024-11-07 11:33
雖然亞當斯表示，川普推行的大規模遣返不會在紐約市發生，但部分華人走線客仍感到憂心。(美聯社)

紐約市長：選後無大規模遣返 華人走線客仍憂

2024-11-08 06:43
皇后地區檢察官凱茲6日宣布，經過調查和法庭審理，租霸萬亨特已經認罪，將被判刑，並須賠償房主。圖為涉案房源。(取自Zillow)

紐約皇后區租霸訴房東 自己反遭判刑還要賠錢

2024-11-07 13:14
林里東到亞總會求助。(亞總會提供)

攔阻吃霸王餐者 布魯克林華裔外賣郎遭報復

2024-11-07 14:27

在被川普拒絕入閣後 龐培歐首度發文回應

在被川普拒絕入閣後 龐培歐首度發文回應
華女16歲來美從擺攤起家 35歲擁百億市值公司成新富豪

華女16歲來美從擺攤起家 35歲擁百億市值公司成新富豪
拒龐培歐入閣 WSJ：川普兒認定范斯接班 阻新保守派爭權

拒龐培歐入閣 WSJ：川普兒認定范斯接班 阻新保守派爭權
還來得及 前幕僚喊話拜登辭職 讓賀錦麗實現美國首位女總統

還來得及 前幕僚喊話拜登辭職 讓賀錦麗實現美國首位女總統
質詢3大校長一戰成名 川普找她擔任駐聯合國大使

質詢3大校長一戰成名 川普找她擔任駐聯合國大使