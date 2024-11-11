近期活動
11月11日（週一）:
●移動藝術推車
Art Cart Mondays
11/11, 3:30pm - 4:30pm
Location：20-12 Madison Street, Ridgewood
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
11月12日（週二）:
●拼字遊戲
Scrabble Time
11/12, 1:00pm - 3:00pm
Location：193-20 Horace Harding Expressway
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
11月13日（週三）
●雙語故事時間
Bilingual Mandarin Storytime with Urban Stages
11/13, 10:00am - 10:45am
Location：85-12 Main Street, Briarwood
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
11月14日（週四）
●創意植物插圖
Creative Aging - Botanical Illustration
11/14, 1:00pm - 3:00pm
Location:158-21 Jewel Avenue, Flushing
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
11月15日（週五）
●秋季藝術創造
Fall Crafts
11/15, 3:00pm - 4:00pm
Location:312 Beach 54 Street, Arverne
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
11月16日（週六）
●《走进古典》书法系列讲座
“Into the Classics" Lecture
11/16, 2:00pm - 4:00pm
Location:41-17 Main Street, Flushing
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
11月17日（週日）:
●胡安 繪畫工作室
Paint Workshop with Juan Ortega
11/17, 2:00pm - 3:00pm
Location：1637 Central Avenue, Far Rockaway
https://www.queenslibrary.org/
