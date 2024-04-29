我的頻道

近期活動

紐約訊

04月29日（週一）:

紐約市芭蕾舞團春季演出季

优雅春之舞上演（線下）

2024/4/23-6/2

主辦：David H. Koch Theater

https://www.nycballet.com

05月01日（周三）

● Guided Bird Walk with NYC Audubon

May 1, 2024（線下）

8:00AM–9:00AM

主辦：The Battery Conservancy

https://www.eventbrite.com

● Open Village

紐約露天博物館（線下）

May 1, 2024 11AM-4PM

主辦：Historic Richmond Town

https://www.historicrichmondtown.org

05月02日（週四）

●探訪古老莊園，走近紐約歷史

Van Cortlandt家族故居（線下）

Thu-Sun. 11AM–4PM

主辦：The Van Cortlandt Park

https://vancortlandt.org

● New York Chinese Chorus

民歌合唱團（線下）

每周四晚上 5-8pm

主辦：Glow Community Center

https://glownyc.org

05月04日 （週六）

● NYC BAGEL TOURS

探索紐約Bagel的前世今生（線下）

05月04日,11:30AM

主辦：BagelUp

https://www.nycbageltours.com

● Adult Bingo Game Day

05月04日,2PM-3PM（線下）

主辦：Throg's Neck Library

https://www.nypl.org

