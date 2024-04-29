近期活動
04月29日（週一）:
● 紐約市芭蕾舞團春季演出季
优雅春之舞上演（線下）
2024/4/23-6/2
主辦：David H. Koch Theater
https://www.nycballet.com
05月01日（周三）
● Guided Bird Walk with NYC Audubon
May 1, 2024（線下）
8:00AM–9:00AM
主辦：The Battery Conservancy
https://www.eventbrite.com
● Open Village
紐約露天博物館（線下）
May 1, 2024 11AM-4PM
主辦：Historic Richmond Town
https://www.historicrichmondtown.org
05月02日（週四）
●探訪古老莊園，走近紐約歷史
Van Cortlandt家族故居（線下）
Thu-Sun. 11AM–4PM
主辦：The Van Cortlandt Park
https://vancortlandt.org
● New York Chinese Chorus
民歌合唱團（線下）
每周四晚上 5-8pm
主辦：Glow Community Center
https://glownyc.org
05月04日 （週六）
● NYC BAGEL TOURS
探索紐約Bagel的前世今生（線下）
05月04日,11:30AM
主辦：BagelUp
https://www.nycbageltours.com
● Adult Bingo Game Day
05月04日,2PM-3PM（線下）
主辦：Throg's Neck Library
https://www.nypl.org
