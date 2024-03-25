我的頻道

社群博主吹捧改善失眠、便秘 保健品掀補鎂潮

加州出現20年來首宗山獅致命攻擊 兄弟檔1死1傷

紐約訊

03月26日（週二）:

● Flushing Library Chinese Calligraphy Classroom

中國書法基礎課程（線下）

03月26日（週二）晚上6點至7點

主辦：Queens Public Library at Flushing

https://rb.gy/u63ypk

● Hart Island Tour

哈特島一日遊（線下）

03月26日（週二）上午10點至下午1點

主辦：Urban Park Rangers

https://shorturl.at/jmoIX

03月27日（週三）:

● Barnyard Egg Hunt

農場博物館復活節尋蛋活動（線下）

03月27日（週三）至03月30日（週六）上午11點至下午4點

主辦：Queens Country Farm Museum

https://shorturl.at/glpu4

03月30日（週六）:

● Chair Yoga For All! (In Mandarin Chinese/English)

椅子瑜伽 (中、英文)（線下）

03月30日（週六）上午10點30分至11點30分

主辦：Queens Public Library at Douglaston/Little Neck

https://shorturl.at/bdCP5

● "How Books Can Open Your Mind:" Book Talk With Author Lisa Bu

《讀書，推遲妥協那天的到來》-與作家卜秋靜對話（線下）

03月30日（週六）下午2點至4點30分

主辦：Queens Public Library at Flushing

https://shorturl.at/nTW59

● Easter Buunny Photos

復活節兔子合影會（線下）

03月30日（週六）中午12點至下午3點

主辦：Tangram

https://shorturl.at/jvxE2

03月31日（週日）:

● Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival

復活節遊行和復活節帽子節（線下）

03月31日（週日）上午10點至下午4點

主辦：Fifth Avenue Association

https://shorturl.at/TUWX8

法拉盛一名屋主遭非法占屋，她請了鎖匠換鎖，卻因非法驅逐罪被上銬逮捕。(擷自YouTube@Eyewitness News ABC7NY)

遭陌生人占屋 紐約法拉盛屋主換鎖 反被上銬逮捕

2024-03-19 17:47
阿黛爾·安達洛羅(Adele Andaloro，右一)遭非法占屋，她請了鎖匠換鎖，卻因非法驅逐罪被上銬逮捕。(擷自YouTube@Eyewitness News ABC7NY)

屋主被捕引發眾怒 紐約法拉盛占屋者抱頭逃走

2024-03-20 19:50
良哥在當電召車司機的過程中，經常載到從中國來的走線客。圖為由中南美洲來美國的中國走線客。(路透)

接送華人走線客 紐約電召車司機看盡心酸

2024-03-24 10:16
僅在過去兩周內，59歲的苗玉昌就參加了三場比賽，包括專程飛往東京參加的馬拉松，和一場50公里的田徑選拔賽。(受訪者提供)

59歲華人跑者「拒絕做油膩男」從東京到紐約兩周參加三場賽事

2024-03-17 18:33
紐約居民對一家漢堡王速食店提起告訴，因長期盤據該店的販毒集團已造成治安隱患。(擷自Google Maps)

漢堡王成毒販營業據點 紐約居民憤而提告1500萬元

2024-03-17 16:12
沈秀萍生前在法拉盛市中心經營一家改衣及乾洗店。(記者鄭怡嫣 / 攝影)

紐約法拉盛獨居華女失聯數月 社區助尋確認已在療養院病故

2024-03-22 12:08

接送華人走線客 紐約電召車司機看盡心酸

資深歌手鄭華娟離世 親友證實 親妹2年前才車禍驟逝

威廉凱特一家或離開倫敦過復活節 友：他受黛妃離世影響

前解放軍上將「太子黨」劉亞洲 傳遭判無期徒刑

夢幻同框…劉嘉玲曬梁朝偉與孔曉振合照 網友直呼「美好」

