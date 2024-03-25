近期活動
03月26日（週二）:
● Flushing Library Chinese Calligraphy Classroom
中國書法基礎課程（線下）
03月26日（週二）晚上6點至7點
主辦：Queens Public Library at Flushing
https://rb.gy/u63ypk
● Hart Island Tour
哈特島一日遊（線下）
03月26日（週二）上午10點至下午1點
主辦：Urban Park Rangers
https://shorturl.at/jmoIX
03月27日（週三）:
● Barnyard Egg Hunt
03月27日（週三）至03月30日（週六）上午11點至下午4點
主辦：Queens Country Farm Museum
https://shorturl.at/glpu4
03月30日（週六）:
● Chair Yoga For All! (In Mandarin Chinese/English)
椅子瑜伽 (中、英文)（線下）
03月30日（週六）上午10點30分至11點30分
主辦：Queens Public Library at Douglaston/Little Neck
https://shorturl.at/bdCP5
● "How Books Can Open Your Mind:" Book Talk With Author Lisa Bu
《讀書，推遲妥協那天的到來》-與作家卜秋靜對話（線下）
03月30日（週六）下午2點至4點30分
主辦：Queens Public Library at Flushing
https://shorturl.at/nTW59
● Easter Buunny Photos
復活節兔子合影會（線下）
03月30日（週六）中午12點至下午3點
主辦：Tangram
https://shorturl.at/jvxE2
03月31日（週日）:
● Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival
復活節遊行和復活節帽子節（線下）
03月31日（週日）上午10點至下午4點
主辦：Fifth Avenue Association
https://shorturl.at/TUWX8
