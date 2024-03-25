03月26日（週二）:

● Flushing Library Chinese Calligraphy Classroom

中國書法 基礎課程（線下）

03月26日（週二）晚上6點至7點

主辦：Queens Public Library at Flushing

https://rb.gy/u63ypk

● Hart Island Tour

哈特島一日遊（線下）

03月26日（週二）上午10點至下午1點

主辦：Urban Park Rangers

https://shorturl.at/jmoIX

03月27日（週三）:

● Barnyard Egg Hunt

農場博物館復活節 尋蛋活動（線下）

03月27日（週三）至03月30日（週六）上午11點至下午4點

主辦：Queens Country Farm Museum

https://shorturl.at/glpu4

03月30日（週六）:

● Chair Yoga For All! (In Mandarin Chinese/English)

椅子瑜伽 (中、英文)（線下）

03月30日（週六）上午10點30分至11點30分

主辦：Queens Public Library at Douglaston/Little Neck

https://shorturl.at/bdCP5

● "How Books Can Open Your Mind:" Book Talk With Author Lisa Bu

《讀書，推遲妥協那天的到來》-與作家卜秋靜對話（線下）

03月30日（週六）下午2點至4點30分

主辦：Queens Public Library at Flushing

https://shorturl.at/nTW59

● Easter Buunny Photos

復活節兔子合影會（線下）

03月30日（週六）中午12點至下午3點

主辦：Tangram

https://shorturl.at/jvxE2

03月31日（週日）:

● Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival

復活節遊行和復活節帽子節（線下）

03月31日（週日）上午10點至下午4點

主辦：Fifth Avenue Association

https://shorturl.at/TUWX8