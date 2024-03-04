我的頻道

30多年來僅見 中國人大宣布取消「總理記者會」

自駕計程車Waymo准載客上高速公路 範圍擴及灣區

近期活動

紐約訊

03月05日（週二）:

IDNYC Renewals And Appointments

過期的紐約市民卡更新與預約（線下）

03月05日（週二）上午10點至下午4點

主辦：Queens Public Library at Flushing

https://shorturl.at/iDFJ9

03月06日（週三）:

● Chair Yoga For Seniors With Irene Failenbogen

老年人椅子瑜伽（線下）

03月06日（週三）下午3點至4點

主辦：Queens Public Library at Pomonok

https://shorturl.at/gwU08

● Yangge: Traditional Fan Dance Of Northern China

秧歌：中國北方民間的傳統舞蹈（線下＆線上）

03月06日（週三）下午4點至5點

主辦：Queens Public Library at Flushing

https://shorturl.at/tDHO5

03月07日（週四）:

● College Readiness: The Digital SAT - What’s New And How To Prepare For It

大學準備：線上SAT-新功能以及如何準備（線上）

03月07日（週四）晚上6點至7點

主辦：Queens Public Library

https://rb.gy/2tugjy

03月08日（週五）:

● FREE Hip-hop with Linda

免費Hip-hop舞蹈課程（線下）

03月08日（週五）下午5點至6點

主辦：Glow Cultural Center

https://shorturl.at/gDE36

03月09日（週六）:

● Art Of Living Series: Introduction To A Cup Of Tea

生活的藝術 主講：紐約七堂 第一講： 飲茶簡史（線下＆線上）

03月09日（週六）下午2點至4點

主辦：Queens Public Library at Flushing

https://shorturl.at/fhpuK

● Chinese Knot Craft

中國結：手工藝編織（線下）

03月09日（週六）下午3點30分至5點

主辦：Queens Public Library at Woodside

https://shorturl.at/tuKS1

熱門新聞

艾伯特愛因斯坦醫學院。(取自Wikimedia Commons)

收到10億元捐款 紐約這家醫學院今後免學費

2024-02-26 16:45
紐約一名地鐵駕駛在富爾頓街車站停靠時將頭伸出車窗。示意圖，非文中當事人。(路透)

紐約地鐵駕駛伸頭出車窗遭割喉 幾乎砍中頸動脈

2024-02-29 10:16
曾女士此前向受害者們稱自己有一位很有錢的老公，但實際上他們早已離婚。(記者邢易霖 / 翻攝)

華女編造背景稱有富裕丈夫、認識政商名流 詐20人共騙600萬

2024-03-01 20:59
原為前房東家庭護理員的「租霸」搶先占房，使得購得房源的夫婦至今不得入住。照片非本案案主。(本報資料照)

紐約200萬買房卻遇「租霸」半年仍無法入住

2024-02-28 20:57
不少走線客到法拉盛的仲介公司，尋求一份穩定的工作。(記者邢易霖／攝影)

華人走線客怨交培訓費 卻沒保證有工作 仲介：沒這種承諾

2024-02-25 16:45
23歲的亨特(左)在地鐵襲擊大提琴手。(截自YouTube@Inside Edition)

無故攻擊紐約地鐵大提琴手 8項前科女嫌無保釋放

2024-03-03 13:35

