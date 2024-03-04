近期活動
03月05日（週二）:
● IDNYC Renewals And Appointments
過期的紐約市民卡更新與預約（線下）
03月05日（週二）上午10點至下午4點
主辦：Queens Public Library at Flushing
https://shorturl.at/iDFJ9
03月06日（週三）:
● Chair Yoga For Seniors With Irene Failenbogen
老年人椅子瑜伽（線下）
03月06日（週三）下午3點至4點
主辦：Queens Public Library at Pomonok
https://shorturl.at/gwU08
● Yangge: Traditional Fan Dance Of Northern China
秧歌：中國北方民間的傳統舞蹈（線下＆線上）
03月06日（週三）下午4點至5點
主辦：Queens Public Library at Flushing
https://shorturl.at/tDHO5
03月07日（週四）:
● College Readiness: The Digital SAT - What’s New And How To Prepare For It
大學準備：線上SAT-新功能以及如何準備（線上）
03月07日（週四）晚上6點至7點
主辦：Queens Public Library
https://rb.gy/2tugjy
03月08日（週五）:
● FREE Hip-hop with Linda
免費Hip-hop舞蹈課程（線下）
03月08日（週五）下午5點至6點
主辦：Glow Cultural Center
https://shorturl.at/gDE36
03月09日（週六）:
● Art Of Living Series: Introduction To A Cup Of Tea
生活的藝術 主講：紐約七堂 第一講： 飲茶簡史（線下＆線上）
03月09日（週六）下午2點至4點
主辦：Queens Public Library at Flushing
https://shorturl.at/fhpuK
● Chinese Knot Craft
中國結：手工藝編織（線下）
03月09日（週六）下午3點30分至5點
主辦：Queens Public Library at Woodside
https://shorturl.at/tuKS1
