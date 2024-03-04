03月05日（週二）:

● IDNYC Renewals And Appointments

過期的紐約市民卡 更新與預約（線下）

03月05日（週二）上午10點至下午4點

主辦：Queens Public Library at Flushing

https://shorturl.at/iDFJ9

03月06日（週三）:

● Chair Yoga For Seniors With Irene Failenbogen

老年人椅子瑜伽（線下）

03月06日（週三）下午3點至4點

主辦：Queens Public Library at Pomonok

https://shorturl.at/gwU08

● Yangge: Traditional Fan Dance Of Northern China

秧歌：中國北方民間的傳統舞蹈（線下＆線上）

03月06日（週三）下午4點至5點

主辦：Queens Public Library at Flushing

https://shorturl.at/tDHO5

03月07日（週四）:

● College Readiness: The Digital SAT - What’s New And How To Prepare For It

大學準備：線上SAT-新功能以及如何準備（線上）

03月07日（週四）晚上6點至7點

主辦：Queens Public Library

https://rb.gy/2tugjy

03月08日（週五）:

● FREE Hip-hop with Linda

免費Hip-hop舞蹈課程（線下）

03月08日（週五）下午5點至6點

主辦：Glow Cultural Center

https://shorturl.at/gDE36

03月09日（週六）:

● Art Of Living Series: Introduction To A Cup Of Tea

生活的藝術 主講：紐約七堂 第一講： 飲茶簡史（線下＆線上）

03月09日（週六）下午2點至4點

主辦：Queens Public Library at Flushing

https://shorturl.at/fhpuK

● Chinese Knot Craft

中國結：手工藝編織（線下）

03月09日（週六）下午3點30分至5點

主辦：Queens Public Library at Woodside

https://shorturl.at/tuKS1