懸崖旁盪鞦韆 2女被拋飛墜谷 駭人瞬間影片瘋傳

據「每日郵報」報導,兩名女遊客日前在俄羅斯 達吉斯坦的蘇拉克峽谷(Sulak Canyon)懸岩邊乘坐「高空鞦韆」,沒想到在鞦韆盪到高點時,座椅鍊條突然斷裂,兩女瞬間被拋飛墜入峽谷,畫面驚悚。

Moment two women fell off a 6000-Ft cliff swing over the Sulak Canyon in Dagestan, Russia. Both women landed on a narrow decking platform under the edge of the cliff & miraculously survived with minor scratches. Police have launched an investigation. pic.twitter.com/oIO9Cfk0Bx

Police are looking into this idiotic attraction at the Sulak Canyon in Dagestan after two women nearly fell into it. Miraculously, they weren’t injured after this. https://t.co/STmd8kTCbS pic.twitter.com/kCLzPlAwPm