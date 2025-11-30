性價比高 好市多這款燉牛肉能百變各種三餐料理

😋 Grab bold flavor combinations and high-quality meats with this Kirkland Signature Beef Pot Roast! 📍Available nationwide now in @costco warehouses! Comment below what you would make this with! 🥩 Made with USDA Choice Beef and has 26 grams of protein per serving ⏲️ Fully cooked and ready in 10 minutes. Just heat and serve for the whole family 👌🏼Versatile protein that’s great for burritos, sandwiches, and other dinner time favorites But why stop there? Here are some unique and delicious ways to enjoy this pot roast: 🍲 Hearty Pot Roast Soup: Shred the pot roast and add it to a rich broth with vegetables and noodles for a comforting soup. 🍕 Pot Roast Pizza: Top your favorite pizza dough with shredded pot roast, caramelized onions, and a blend of cheeses for a mouthwatering twist on pizza night. 🌮 Pot Roast Tacos: Swap out traditional taco meat for pot roast, and top with fresh salsa, avocado, and a squeeze of lime for a flavorful taco experience. 🍳 Pot Roast Breakfast Hash: Combine diced pot roast with potatoes, onions, and bell peppers, then top with a fried egg for a hearty breakfast. 🛒 Shop for it today and add it to your cart on your next trip to Costco! #familyfriendly #quickmeals #potroast #KirklandSignature #costco