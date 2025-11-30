我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

跑道結冰…達美航空降落後衝出滑行道 機頭幾乎撞地

濱崎步釋出上海1.4萬空位演唱會謝幕照 感謝文曝光 網感動：敬業精神

性價比高 好市多這款燉牛肉能百變各種三餐料理

世界新聞網／輯
聽新聞
test
0:00 /0:00
好市多自有品牌Kirkland的預先烹煮牛肉燉烤肉因便利、用途多元而受到許多家庭青睞；好市多示意圖。(美聯社)
好市多自有品牌Kirkland的預先烹煮牛肉燉烤肉因便利、用途多元而受到許多家庭青睞；好市多示意圖。(美聯社)

好市多（Costco）自有品牌Kirkland的預煮牛肉燉烤肉（Kirkland beef pot roast）因便利、用途多元而受到許多家庭青睞，被不少消費者視為購物車中的「多用途祕寶」。燉烤牛肉因調味、火候或液體比例稍有不慎就可能失敗，但Kirkland版本以即食、濃郁與靈活運用等特點，成為不少人認為甚至比自製料理更吸引人的選擇。其特色在於省時省力，又能延伸為多種創意菜餚，讓居家用餐更具彈性。

據網站The Daily Meal報導，這份重達3磅的上等牛肉已完全煮熟，裝在可微波加熱的塑膠袋內，並保留天然肉汁與肉醬。內容物以洋蔥粉、大蒜粉、脫水大蒜與麥芽萃取物調味，搭配脫水牛肉高湯、玉米澱粉、米澱粉、鹽、糖與牛油，形成可用湯匙舀起的濃郁肉汁。加熱方式包括微波8至10分鐘（需在袋上戳洞讓蒸氣散出），或整包隔水加熱於爐上煮沸20至25分鐘；雖然時間較久，但期間可準備馬鈴薯、紅蘿蔔等經典配菜，搭配燉烤牛肉享用。

加熱後，只需將牛肉取出整塊上桌，或撕成小塊拌入肉汁即可。報導指出，Kirkland牛肉燉烤肉最大的特色，是能加入各式料理中並延伸成多種變化。除了搭配蔬菜及馬鈴薯泥的傳統方式外，也可將撕碎的牛肉作為三明治餡料、或加入塔可餅，搭配酪梨醬、莎莎醬與墨西哥番茄洋蔥辣醬食用。由於份量充足，購買一次即可分為多餐，在一週內陸續料理。

報導並指出，剩餘燉烤肉也能快速變化，例如加入早餐雜燴、拌入沙拉、鋪在自製披薩上，或用作義大利麵沙拉、熱壓吐司、烤馬鈴薯與豪華薯條的配料。每140公克含26公克蛋白質，成為運動後方便且有飽足感的點心。整體而言，預先烹煮的燉烤牛肉可確保每次肉質都調味完整、口感軟嫩，讓人不需耗時慢燉即可享受濃郁鹹香、彷彿長時間料理出的美味餐點。

@costcodeals

😋 Grab bold flavor combinations and high-quality meats with this Kirkland Signature Beef Pot Roast! 📍Available nationwide now in @costco warehouses! Comment below what you would make this with! 🥩 Made with USDA Choice Beef and has 26 grams of protein per serving ⏲️ Fully cooked and ready in 10 minutes. Just heat and serve for the whole family 👌🏼Versatile protein that’s great for burritos, sandwiches, and other dinner time favorites But why stop there? Here are some unique and delicious ways to enjoy this pot roast: 🍲 Hearty Pot Roast Soup: Shred the pot roast and add it to a rich broth with vegetables and noodles for a comforting soup. 🍕 Pot Roast Pizza: Top your favorite pizza dough with shredded pot roast, caramelized onions, and a blend of cheeses for a mouthwatering twist on pizza night. 🌮 Pot Roast Tacos: Swap out traditional taco meat for pot roast, and top with fresh salsa, avocado, and a squeeze of lime for a flavorful taco experience. 🍳 Pot Roast Breakfast Hash: Combine diced pot roast with potatoes, onions, and bell peppers, then top with a fried egg for a hearty breakfast. 🛒 Shop for it today and add it to your cart on your next trip to Costco! #familyfriendly #quickmeals #potroast #KirklandSignature #costco

♬ Street Confidence - DHDMusic

▲ 影片來源：TikTok@costcodeals（若有侵犯著作者權益，請連絡刪除。）This image(video) is used for news reporting purposes, please contact us for removal if there is a copyright issue.

義大利 好市多 墨西哥

上一則

台灣1零食登美媒送禮榜單 獲讚「平凡卻不普通」

延伸閱讀

好市多「網購星期一」來襲 哪些優惠最划算？

好市多「網購星期一」來襲 哪些優惠最划算？
好市多這款功能背包刀劃不破、顏值還高 細節令人驚訝

好市多這款功能背包刀劃不破、顏值還高 細節令人驚訝
好市多這款功能背包刀劃不破、顏值還高 細節令人驚訝

好市多這款功能背包刀劃不破、顏值還高 細節令人驚訝
女掀衣露胸「惡搞」高雄好市多 還稱要賣自己 遭警送辦

女掀衣露胸「惡搞」高雄好市多 還稱要賣自己 遭警送辦

熱門新聞

好市多自有品牌Kirkland的預先烹煮牛肉燉烤肉因便利、用途多元而受到許多家庭青睞；好市多示意圖。(美聯社)

性價比高 好市多這款燉牛肉能百變各種三餐料理

2025-11-30 19:08
台灣的水果乾被外媒列為最適合送給旅行與出差人士的禮物。圖為雲海嚴選的果乾。(記者顏嘉瑩／攝影)

台灣1零食登美媒送禮榜單 獲讚「平凡卻不普通」

2025-11-07 00:55

超人氣

更多 >
1960後出生者 後年起67歲可領「全額社安金」

1960後出生者 後年起67歲可領「全額社安金」
好市多這款功能背包刀劃不破、顏值還高 細節令人驚訝

好市多這款功能背包刀劃不破、顏值還高 細節令人驚訝
ICE突擊華埠 百餘人抗議爆衝突 10多名示威者被逮捕

ICE突擊華埠 百餘人抗議爆衝突 10多名示威者被逮捕
1天中這時段最容易察覺失智 專家：5大徵兆要注意

1天中這時段最容易察覺失智 專家：5大徵兆要注意
南加華女外出旅遊 內褲精心縫製口袋專門為這事

南加華女外出旅遊 內褲精心縫製口袋專門為這事