不斷更新／「媽的多重宇宙」關繼威奪奧斯卡最佳男配角

奧斯卡金像獎12日舉行頒獎典禮。(美聯社)

第95屆奧斯卡 金像獎12日舉行頒獎典禮，楊紫瓊憑著「媽的多重宇宙 」入圍 最佳女主角獎，有機會一舉成為影史首位亞洲奧斯卡影后。

以下為主要入圍名單。

楊紫瓊（左）和凱特布蘭琪（右）爭搶今年奧斯卡最佳女主角獎。(路透)

最佳影片獎

「西線無戰事」（All Quiet on the Western Front）

「阿凡達：水之道」（Avatar: The Way of Water）

「伊尼舍林的女妖」（The Banshees of Inisherin）

「貓王艾維斯」（Elvis）

「媽的多重宇宙」（Everything Everywhere All at Once）

「法貝爾曼」（The Fabelmans）

「TÁR塔爾」（Tár）

「捍衛戰士：獨行俠」（Top Gun: Maverick）

「瘋狂富作用」（Triangle of Sadness）

「女人悄悄話」（Women Talking）

最佳影片入圍名單，上排左起為「西線無戰事」、「阿凡達：水之道」、「伊尼舍林的女妖」、 「貓王艾維斯」、「媽的多重宇宙」；下排左起為「法貝爾曼」、「TÁR塔爾」、「捍衛戰士：獨行俠」、「瘋狂富作用」、「女人悄悄話」。（美聯社）

最佳導演獎

馬丁麥多納（Martin McDonagh）/「伊尼舍林的女妖」（The Banshees of Inisherin）

關家永（Dan Kwan）及丹尼爾舒奈特（Daniel Scheinert）/「媽的多重宇宙」（Everything Everywhere All at Once）

史蒂芬史匹柏（Steven Spielberg）/「法貝爾曼」（The Fabelmans）

陶德菲爾德（Todd Field）/「TÁR塔爾」（Tár）

魯本奧斯倫（Ruben Ostlund）/ 「瘋狂富作用」（Triangle of Sadness）

最佳男主角獎

奧斯汀巴特勒（Austin Butler）/「貓王艾維斯」（Elvis）

柯林法洛（Colin Farrell）/「伊尼舍林的女妖」（The Banshees of Inisherin）

布蘭登費雪（Brendan Fraser）/「我的鯨魚老爸」（The Whale）

保羅麥斯卡爾（Paul Mescal）/「日麗」（Aftersun）

比爾奈伊（Bill Nighy）/「倫敦生之慾」（Living）

最佳男主角獎入圍者，左起為奧斯汀巴特勒、柯林法洛、布蘭登費雪、保羅麥斯卡爾、比爾奈伊。（美聯社）

最佳女主角獎

凱特布蘭琪（Cate Blanchett）/「TÁR塔爾」（Tár）

安娜德哈瑪斯（Ana de Armas）/「金髮夢露」（Blonde）

安德麗亞瑞斯波羅格（Andrea Riseborough）/「致萊斯利」（To Leslie，暫譯）

蜜雪兒威廉絲（Michelle Williams）/「法貝爾曼」（The Fabelmans）

楊紫瓊/「媽的多重宇宙」（Everything Everywhere All at Once）

奧斯卡最佳女主角入圍名單，左起為凱特布蘭琪、安娜德哈瑪斯、安德麗亞瑞斯波羅格、蜜雪威廉斯與楊紫瓊。（美聯社）

最佳男配角獎

布蘭頓葛利森（Brendan Gleeson）/「伊尼舍林的女妖」（The Banshees of Inisherin）

布萊恩泰瑞亨利（Brian Tyree Henry）/「攜步渡水橋」（Causeway，暫譯）

裘德赫希（Judd Hirsch）/「法貝爾曼」（The Fabelmans）

貝瑞柯根（Barry Keoghan）/「伊尼舍林的女妖」（The Banshees of Inisherin）

關繼威（Ke Huy Quan）/「媽的多重宇宙」（Everything Everywhere All at Once）

最佳男配角獎入圍：左起為布蘭頓葛利森、布萊恩泰瑞亨利、裘德赫希、貝瑞柯根、關繼威。（美聯社）

最佳女配角獎

安琪拉貝瑟（Angela Bassett）/「黑豹2：瓦干達萬歲」（Black Panther: Wakanda Forever）

周洪（Hong Chau）/「我的鯨魚老爸」（The Whale）

凱莉肯頓（Kerry Condon）/「伊尼舍林的女妖」（he Banshees of Inisherin）

潔美李寇蒂斯（Jamie Lee Curtis）/「媽的多重宇宙」（Everything Everywhere All at Once）

史蒂芬妮許（Stephanie Hsu）/「媽的多重宇宙」（Everything Everywhere All at Once）

最佳女配角獎入圍：左起為安琪拉貝瑟、周洪、凱莉肯頓、潔美李寇蒂斯、史蒂芬妮許。（美聯社）

最佳原創劇本

「伊尼舍林的女妖」（The Banshees of Inisherin）

「媽的多重宇宙」（Everything Everywhere All at Once）

「法貝爾曼」（The Fabelmans）

「TÁR塔爾」（Tár）

「瘋狂富作用」（Triangle of Sadness）

最佳改編劇本

「西線無戰事」（All Quiet on the Western Front）

「鋒迴路轉：抽絲剝繭」（Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery）

「倫敦生之慾」（Living）

「捍衛戰士：獨行俠」（Top Gun: Maverick）

「女人悄悄話」（Women Talking）

最佳動畫片獎

「吉勒摩．戴托羅之皮諾丘」（Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio）

「迷你網紅實貝秀」（Marcel the Shell with Shoes On）

「鞋貓劍客2」（Puss in Boots: The Last Wish）

「海獸獵人」（The Sea Beast）

「青春養成記」（Turning Red）

最佳國際影片獎（舊稱最佳外語片獎）

「西線無戰事」（All Quiet on the Western Front）/德國

「阿根廷，1985」（Argentina, 1985）/阿根廷、美國

「親密」（Close）/比利時

「如果驢知道」（EO）/波蘭

「夏日悄悄話」（The Quiet Girl）/愛爾蘭

最佳歌曲獎

Applause/「女人的故事」（Tell It Like a Woman，暫譯）

Hold My Hand/「捍衛戰士：獨行俠」（Top Gun: Maverick）

Lift Me Up/「黑豹2：瓦干達萬歲」（Black Panther: Wakanda Forever）

Naatu Naatu/「雙雄起義」（RRR）

This Is a Life/「媽的多重宇宙」（Everything Everywhere All at Once）