挺巴學運／哥倫比亞大學示威學生攻占漢彌爾頓大樓

示威者30日凌晨在紐約市哥倫比亞大學漢彌爾頓大樓外串起人牆，部分學生占據該大樓封鎖入口。（路透）

哥倫比亞大學29日開始將無視警告、不願離開抗議營地的挺巴勒斯坦 示威學生停學，幾個小時後，抗議人士凌晨列隊走過曼哈頓校區，打破漢彌爾頓大樓（Hamilton Hall）窗戶，接著占據了該棟建築。

Major Escalation: Masked pro-Hamas students are currently breaking into the Hamilton Hall at Columbia University and occupying the building. pic.twitter.com/aBJSFkkbtl — (((IsraelMatzav))) (@IsraelMatzav) April 30, 2024

NBC新聞與紐約時報 報導，這起發生在30日深夜的事件，始於抗議人士在凌晨零時35分左右離開營地，在校園內遊行與高呼「解放巴勒斯坦」口號。約20分鐘後，他們進入漢彌爾頓大樓，數十人在入口處串起人牆高呼口號，還有人用桌椅封鎖入口。這棟大樓是古典文學系與哥倫比亞學院所在地。

NBC新聞無法確認有多少人待在漢彌爾頓大樓內部，校報「哥倫比亞觀察報」（Columbia Spectator）稱，數十名抗議人士已占據該棟建築，有人喊出「讓我們完成他們在1968年所做的事情吧」，顯然是指著名的反越戰抗議活動；在該起事件中，漢彌爾頓大樓同樣遭到占領。

根據報導，現場抗議人士高喊「揭露、撤資，我們不會停止、我們不會休息」，要求校方和支持以色列的企業斷絕往來。有人在大樓外懸掛了寫著「欣德大樓」（Hind's Hall）的布幔，以彰顯死於巴勒斯坦加薩 走廊的6歲女孩欣德（Hind Rajab）。

LOVE to students who hang banner renaming Columbia’s Hamilton Hall to ‘Hind’s Hall’ - for 6-year-old Hind Rajab who was KILLED by Israel in Gaza. We still hear Hind’s voice, “come and take me, I’m afraid” 💔 "Blessed are they who mourn, for they will be comforted" #ChooseHumanity pic.twitter.com/315sd3gqvj — Yemi BabingtonAshaye (@yemibabington) April 30, 2024

現場影像可見到，大樓窗戶還懸掛著一幅巴勒斯坦國旗，內部也有抗議人士開始設立路障，入口處還有人高喊，「關閉它！」。抗議人士表示，計劃占據漢彌爾頓大樓以紀念欣德跟所有死於戰爭暴力的巴勒斯坦人。

The students occupying Hamilton Hall at Columbia University have unfurled a Palestinian flag out the window.



Students supporting outside erupt in cheers. pic.twitter.com/6yvXnlGqb0 — Sir Cordelia Appleby 💙 #SafeEdForAl 🇪🇭 LC (@CordeliaAppleb1) April 30, 2024