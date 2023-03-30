圖輯／獲贈「全球領導力獎」 蔡英文：俄入侵烏敲響警鐘
台灣總統蔡英文30日晚間接受哈德遜研究院頒贈「全球領導力獎」，蔡英文表示，俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭為世人敲響了警鐘。
在場的哈德遜研究院研究員Luke Coffey等人紛紛在推特推文道賀，推崇台灣的民主與蔡英文總統的道德勇氣與活力。
President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan receiving @HudsonInstitute 2023 Global Leadership Award in New York City. 🇺🇸🇹🇼— Luke Coffey (@LukeDCoffey) 2023年3月31日
“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a wake up call for all of us…Taiwan has given $100 million for Ukraine…and stands with the brave Ukrainian people” pic.twitter.com/9jifvyn2Uq
A most worthy recipient @HudsonInstitute Global Leadership Award @iingwen a courageous leader following in footsteps of Ronald Reagan, George Shultz, Henry Kissinger, @NikkiHaley @Mike_Pence @AbeShinzo pic.twitter.com/Bv6yAYbMgQ— Kenneth Weinstein (@KenWeinstein) March 31, 2023
BREAKING: @iingwen has arrived at the Intercontinental New York Barclay Hotel where she is rumored to receive a leadership award from the @HudsonInstitute think tank.— TaiwanPlus (@taiwanplusnews) March 30, 2023
Footage provided by TVBS. pic.twitter.com/rmax7vbqt3
