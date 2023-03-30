我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

蔡英文哈德遜研究所領獎談「捍衛民主」 龐培歐未出席

紐約非裔辱亞裔警「演李小龍、矮子」 還PO網訕笑

圖輯／獲贈「全球領導力獎」 蔡英文：俄入侵烏敲響警鐘

世界新聞網／即時報導
台灣總統蔡英文30日晚間接受哈德遜研究院頒贈「全球領袖獎」，蔡英文表示，俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭為世人敲響了警鐘。（取自Luke Coffey推特）
台灣總統蔡英文30日晚間接受哈德遜研究院頒贈「全球領袖獎」，蔡英文表示，俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭為世人敲響了警鐘。（取自Luke Coffey推特）

台灣總統蔡英文30日晚間接受哈德遜研究院頒贈「全球領導力獎」，蔡英文表示，俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭為世人敲響了警鐘。

在場的哈德遜研究院研究員Luke Coffey等人紛紛在推特推文道賀，推崇台灣的民主與蔡英文總統的道德勇氣與活力。

台灣總統蔡英文30日晚間接受哈德遜研究院頒贈「全球領袖獎」，蔡英文表示，俄羅斯入...
台灣總統蔡英文30日晚間接受哈德遜研究院頒贈「全球領袖獎」，蔡英文表示，俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭為世人敲響了警鐘。（取自Peter Rough推特）
台灣總統蔡英文30日晚間接受哈德遜研究院頒贈「全球領袖獎」，蔡英文表示，俄羅斯入...
台灣總統蔡英文30日晚間接受哈德遜研究院頒贈「全球領袖獎」，蔡英文表示，俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭為世人敲響了警鐘。（取自VOICE PRESIDENT OF BHARAT 推特）
台灣總統蔡英文30日晚間接受哈德遜研究院頒贈「全球領袖獎」，蔡英文表示，俄羅斯入...
台灣總統蔡英文30日晚間接受哈德遜研究院頒贈「全球領袖獎」，蔡英文表示，俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭為世人敲響了警鐘。（取自VOICE PRESIDENT OF BHARAT 推特）

蔡英文 烏克蘭 俄羅斯

上一則

源於17年前那晚… 川普「封口費案」大事記一次看

下一則

蔡英文哈德遜研究所領獎談「捍衛民主」 龐培歐未出席

延伸閱讀

蔡英文紐約會友邦代表 史瓦帝尼力挺台灣拓國際空間

蔡英文紐約會友邦代表 史瓦帝尼力挺台灣拓國際空間
蔡英文下周會麥卡錫 華郵：美軍提高戒備

蔡英文下周會麥卡錫 華郵：美軍提高戒備
蔡英文紐約會小廚神朱如茵 品嚐涼圓挺台「廣結良緣」

蔡英文紐約會小廚神朱如茵 品嚐涼圓挺台「廣結良緣」
蔡英文紐約消費買鳳梨、芒果乾 也和台美青年早餐

蔡英文紐約消費買鳳梨、芒果乾 也和台美青年早餐

熱門新聞

田納西基督教小學27日上午發生致命槍擊案。(美聯社)

田州女攜3槍濫射 基督教小學6死…槍手被擊斃

2023-03-27 14:11
納許維爾小學發生槍案後，家長從會合區接走孩子。(美聯社)

圖輯／田州小學6死槍案 校長遭槍殺亡 槍手是校友跨性人

2023-03-27 20:35
前總統川普第一任妻子伊凡娜‧川普(Ivana Trump)。(路透)

共產祖國、假結婚仲介…川普前妻伊凡娜 FBI查到什麼？

2023-03-28 10:07
川普成為第一位遭起訴的卸任總統。(Getty Images)

首位卸任總統遭刑事起訴 川普回應了：最高級別的政治迫害

2023-03-30 21:05
美國3月最熱門的五個應用程式，有4個是中國打造的，其中包括快時尚零售商Shein。（路透）

美年輕人愛用中國App 包辦3月下載排行前4名：強在哪？

2023-03-26 21:36
中華民國前總統馬英九赴中山陵拜謁。（特派記者賴錦宏／攝影）

馬抵南京中山陵落款民國紀年 台確認中華民國現狀第1人

2023-03-27 23:05

超人氣

更多 >
首位卸任總統遭刑事起訴 川普回應了：最高級別的政治迫害

首位卸任總統遭刑事起訴 川普回應了：最高級別的政治迫害
紐約州長市長沒出現…蔡英文僑宴 政要出席「未如預期」

紐約州長市長沒出現…蔡英文僑宴 政要出席「未如預期」
華人媽媽誤信富婆 微信換匯被騙10萬…還遭威脅、水軍攻擊

華人媽媽誤信富婆 微信換匯被騙10萬…還遭威脅、水軍攻擊
美軍2架黑鷹直升機訓練時相撞墜毀 9成員全罹難

美軍2架黑鷹直升機訓練時相撞墜毀 9成員全罹難
中國移民偷渡入美人數新高 靠社群媒體當指南

中國移民偷渡入美人數新高 靠社群媒體當指南