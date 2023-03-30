圖輯／獲贈「全球領導力獎」 蔡英文：俄入侵烏敲響警鐘

President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan receiving ⁦@HudsonInstitute⁩ 2023 Global Leadership Award in New York City. 🇺🇸🇹🇼



“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a wake up call for all of us…Taiwan has given $100 million for Ukraine…and stands with the brave Ukrainian people” pic.twitter.com/9jifvyn2Uq