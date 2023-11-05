稅務漫談／家庭贈與信託 新規掀巨波　 　

頗受華人家庭歡迎的「家庭贈與信託」，國稅局有新的裁決。（Getty Images）

廣受華人家庭青睞與效仿的「家庭贈與信託」(Grantor Trust)突然遭遇了程咬金的「三板斧」--「Rev. Rul 2023-2: No basis step-up for assets of irrevocable grantor trust not included in grantor's estate」(國稅局 在其2023年2號收入裁決中，判定「不可反悔」家庭信託授予者的房產基礎底價不可提升為「市價」)，現舉例說明。

James‧趙與Rose‧范夫婦決定將兩棟投資房產成立「家庭信託」，贈與兒子William與女兒Angula。 James與Rose為Trustor (Grantor，授予者)，律師Anthony為Trustee (信託管理人)，William和Angula為Beneficiaries(受益人)。

兩棟房產均在20多年前所購買，約50萬元，現市價(Fair Market Value)約300萬元。一般情況下，信託律師都會取市價作為房產「底價」，以免250萬「增值」(Deferred Capital Gain)在將來兌現，變成子(女)償父債。

授予者在世 增值不算數

現在國稅局裁定James‧趙與Rose‧范的家庭信託(Grantor’s Irrevocable Trust)資產，為當初他(她)們購入時的50萬元底價。 換句話說，兩棟房屋的增值因為他(她)們還在世，尚未實現(Unrealized)。 因此不能算數。好比你手中持有的股票，儘管已增值，但不賣掉就無法實現增值。

現將上例稍作變換。 如五年後，James‧趙過世，Rose‧范找律師成立「家庭信託」，將James‧趙的50%資產作為Grantor授予兒子William與女兒Angula。自己的50%則等到過世後授予子女。

根據國稅局2023-2 Ruling的1014章—Section 1014 generally provides that the basis of property in the hands of a person acquiring the property from a decedent or to whom the property passed from a decedent shall, if not coentsold otherwise disposed of before the decedent's death by such person, is the fair market value of the property at the date of the decedent's death. （2023-2裁決1014章 —第1014 條一般規定，從過世的授予者處獲得財產的人，或從過世的授予者處繼承財產的人，其手中的財產基礎，如果未在授予者去世前共同出售，則應以授予者死亡之日的市價為計算基礎。)

蓋棺定論 授予做法不同

國稅局以此「蓋棺定論」，授予者(Grantor)一旦死去，「贈與」(Gift ) 便成為「Estate」(財產或遺產)。

Anthony(信託律師)便可用「市價」(Fair Market Value)150萬(假定5年後仍相同，即市價300萬元的50%)作為James‧趙授予子女的財產(遺產)。

假設Rose‧范不想等死後再授予財產，In Rev. Rul. 2023-2, the IRS determined that the basis “step-up” under section 1014 does not apply to assets gifted to an irrevocable grantor trust by completed gift in case in which such assets are not included in the gross estate of the owner of the trust for federal estate tax purpose. （2023-2國稅局裁定第1014條下的「升值」基準，在世的授予者並不適用。）

國稅局以此明示在世的授予者不能享受贈與財產「升值」的特殊待遇。 因此Rose‧范的授予財產只有25萬元(50%)。

國稅局的突然轉向必將掀起信託遺產界的軒然大波，不出意料的話，很快就會有Grantor以身試法，向國稅局提出挑戰與訴訟，可能要等到大法官 作出裁決。

3種建議 提供擇優使用

大法官作出裁決可能曠日廢時，Anthony(信託律師)現在可以有三種選擇：

1.在James‧趙和Rose‧范不可反悔的Grantor信託中，只用兩棟房產購入時的底價(50萬元)；

2.在James‧趙和Rose‧范不可反悔的Grantor信託中，仍沿用“Step-up”市場價(300萬元)；

3.Taking no step-up on the original estate return and then filing an amended return with the step -up in basis and, if the IRS rejects the amended return, taking it to court。這第三個選項恐怕只適用於僱用稅法律師的授予者(Grantor)，因為他建議第一步仍用底價申報，然後第二步改用市價(1041X)申報，如果國稅局拒絕接受1041X，則與國稅局在法庭「兵戎相見」。

（作者為註冊會計師）