奶奶網紅「取悅」網路孫輩 圈粉數百萬

編譯周靜芝/即時報導
示意圖。Image by RachH from Pixabay
示意圖。Image by RachH from Pixabay

芭芭拉·科斯特洛（Barbara“Babs”Costello）被稱為「網路最受歡迎的奶奶」，擁有超過400萬粉絲。她在「與巴布斯共進早午餐」（Brunch With Babs）中分享的都是奶奶們的話題：烹飪、家務、手工藝；網友紛紛留言表達對母親與祖母的思念，並稱「巴布斯是大家的媽媽」。他們還會向她尋求建議，而她常說，這就是她存在的原因。正如科斯特洛的抖音（TikTok）簡介所寫，如果在如何做個成年人上遇到困難，她「就在這幫你」。

@brunchwithbabs

These chocolate covered strawberry jello shots are a little sweet, a little boozy, and perfect for Valentine’s Day! Let’s make them together 🍓🍫 INGREDIENTS 3 (16-oz.) containers of large strawberries 1 cup dark chocolate chips 1 cup white chocolate chips 2 tsp. refined coconut oil, divided 1 packet plain gelatin 1 cup boiling water 1 cup vanilla vodka To prepare the strawberries, slice off a piece of the side of each washed strawberry. Place strawberries in a cupcake/muffin tin to keep steady. You may need to fold paper towels to keep them steady until the gelatin congeals after you fill them. Use a small spoon to scoop out the middle section of your strawberry to make a little cup. A small spoon or small melon baller works wonderfully for this job. Combine one cup of boiling water with a pack of plain gelatin. Stir until no clumps appear. Add one cup of vanilla vodka to the gelatin mixture and stir to combine. Fill each strawberry with the vodka gelatin mixture (I use a teaspoon to fill them) and place the muffin tin in the refrigerator to allow the gelatin to congeal. This will take 2-3 hours. Add white chocolate chips to a bowl, and do the same for the dark chocolate chips. Add one teaspoon of coconut oil to each bowl. Heat each bowl in the microwave for 30-second intervals until melted, stirring in between each interval. It should take about 60 seconds total for each. Once the chocolate is melted, dip each strawberry into the chocolate and place it on wax or parchment paper. Then, put the tray in the fridge to cool and set the chocolate. Keep in the fridge until ready to serve! #valentinesday #chocolatecoveredstrawberries #jelloshots

♬ original sound - Babs

科斯托洛說，她對這一切心存謙卑，因為有人會說「你就像我媽媽」或「你是我從未有過的奶奶」，這些話很沈重，但觸動她的心。她說，她的內容、幽默和建議打動了許多遠在各地的粉絲，他們是她的「線上家庭」；在機場、超市遇到，他們會自我介紹、擁抱她，「我喜歡這種感覺」。

科斯托洛認為唯一的缺點是，她以前去超市穿運動褲和T恤，但現在出門會化點妝，因為人們一見到她就問「可以拍張合照嗎」，她從未拒絕粉絲要求。她說，他們是巴布斯家族的一員、是一家人，彼此連結在一起。

像科斯托洛這樣的網路奶奶，在世界各地的IG與抖音用戶的生活中扮演著重要的母親角色，還有不少「榮譽奶奶」，用微笑、眨眼讓「網路孫輩」感到快樂。

95歲的莉蓮·德羅尼雅克（Lillian Droniak）說，她一開始發布影片雖只是為了好玩，但也有些目的。她在抖音上以有趣的舞步、直率的幽默和對渣男的犀利回擊而聞名。這些影片讓她擁有1480萬粉絲，稱德羅尼雅克「就像他們的奶奶」。

粉絲們喜愛的話題形形色色，田納西州的喬伊·拉米雷茲（Joy Ramirez）追隨擁有130萬IG粉絲的「Pasta Grannies」所帶來的快樂，這個帳號專門尋找並拍攝義大利奶奶們製作義麵的影片。

紐約的邦妮·埃爾曼（Bonnie Elmann）表示，她最喜歡的IG奶奶是有32.7萬粉絲的「Ask Bubbie」，這位小兒科醫生奶奶會親切地為焦頭爛額的新手父母提供實用的育兒與醫療建議。

而巴爾的摩的莎拉·布雷格爾（Sarah Bregel）則是迷上「online grandparents」的克里絲與戴夫（Kris and Dave）。這對底特律的年長行動主義者，因發布從「老爹笑話」到憤怒自由派言論等內容而聞名。布雷格爾說，他們就像她夢想中那種尖銳的自由派祖父母。克里絲與戴夫的留言區充滿粉絲的讚美，有人說，他們就像家人一樣，「為我帶來很多快樂」。

為何奶奶網紅如此受歡迎

教育心理學家山本麻美（Asami Robledo-Allen Yamamoto）表示，人們喜歡她們，不僅因為她們能帶來歡笑，還有更深層的原因：由敬佩的長者給予值得信賴、令人安心的建議；她們的舉止、告訴你該做什麼的方式，以及分享故事或建議時直率的態度，都讓人感到放心。山本說，這種能量存在於許多人的家中，在網路上看到它感覺既熟悉又親切。

老年學專家拉克琳·艾森伯格（Lakelyn Eichenberger）指出，這些奶奶網紅成功的另一個關鍵是，她們不符合社會對老年人的刻板印象，她們的黃金歲月還未結束。

艾森伯格說，她們中許多人過著充滿活力的生活，健身、旅行、烹飪、探索新愛好、與家人共度時光；甚至做一些對老年人來說不尋常的事，例如約會。她開玩笑說，請別再給德羅尼雅克奶奶發私信了。

抖音 義大利 田納西州

