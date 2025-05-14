奶奶網紅「取悅」網路孫輩 圈粉數百萬

These chocolate covered strawberry jello shots are a little sweet, a little boozy, and perfect for Valentine’s Day! Let’s make them together 🍓🍫 INGREDIENTS 3 (16-oz.) containers of large strawberries 1 cup dark chocolate chips 1 cup white chocolate chips 2 tsp. refined coconut oil, divided 1 packet plain gelatin 1 cup boiling water 1 cup vanilla vodka To prepare the strawberries, slice off a piece of the side of each washed strawberry. Place strawberries in a cupcake/muffin tin to keep steady. You may need to fold paper towels to keep them steady until the gelatin congeals after you fill them. Use a small spoon to scoop out the middle section of your strawberry to make a little cup. A small spoon or small melon baller works wonderfully for this job. Combine one cup of boiling water with a pack of plain gelatin. Stir until no clumps appear. Add one cup of vanilla vodka to the gelatin mixture and stir to combine. Fill each strawberry with the vodka gelatin mixture (I use a teaspoon to fill them) and place the muffin tin in the refrigerator to allow the gelatin to congeal. This will take 2-3 hours. Add white chocolate chips to a bowl, and do the same for the dark chocolate chips. Add one teaspoon of coconut oil to each bowl. Heat each bowl in the microwave for 30-second intervals until melted, stirring in between each interval. It should take about 60 seconds total for each. Once the chocolate is melted, dip each strawberry into the chocolate and place it on wax or parchment paper. Then, put the tray in the fridge to cool and set the chocolate. Keep in the fridge until ready to serve! #valentinesday #chocolatecoveredstrawberries #jelloshots