🚨🇺🇸#BREAKING | NEWS ⚠️

Another plane crash at the scottsdale airport in Arizona as a Leer jet 35A (N199DF) has collided with a Gulf Stream Business jet on the runway at least 1 dead this is still an active scene.



This happened around 2:45 PM local time the FAA has been… pic.twitter.com/MhwoyjW9vG