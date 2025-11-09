我的頻道

邁結束政府停擺第一步 參議院通過程序表決 8民主黨人讓步

中國總領事斬首日相論 日本人轟「預告殺人、應驅逐出境」

公廁烘手機乾淨嗎？科學家實驗嚇壞網友：寧願用衣服擦手

TVBS新聞網／編輯 廖國安 報導
陸續有實驗指出，烘手機其實並不乾淨。圖為烘手機示意圖，與新聞無關。(本報資料照片)
英國一名科學家因關注公共衛生問題，於今年在英國進行實驗，透過將培養皿分別置於公共廁所烘手機下方及一般空氣中，發現烘手機吹出的強風中含大量細菌與真菌，經過隔夜培養後，培養皿上長滿菌叢，對照組幾乎無細菌生長。她於TikTok分享此結果，直言「這就是我不用烘手機的原因」。

烘手機吹出滿滿細菌 嚇壞網友

根據英國Devon Live報導，Devon Science教育計畫創辦人麥克拉倫（Ruth MacLaren）於TikTok公開實驗過程，將培養皿放在公廁烘手機下方收集吹出的空氣，並以另一培養皿在一般空氣中揮動作為對照。實驗結果顯示，經過一夜培養，烘手機下的培養皿上長滿各類細菌及真菌，對照組則幾乎無菌落生長，畫面震驚眾人。

影片曝光後，在社群平台瘋傳，吸引超過1000萬次觀看，許多網友留言表示「我寧願用衣服擦手，因為我不喜歡烘手機的噪音」、「太誇張了，明明沒有直接接觸烘手機，這些細菌從哪來的？我以為高溫會殺死細菌，以後不敢用烘手機了」。不過也有網友認為，應以公廁空氣作對照組，而非辦公室空氣，指出實驗設計略有瑕疵。麥克拉倫對此承認，並表示將進行後續改良實驗。

專家指出，公廁烘手機若未定期清潔、內部潮濕，容易成為細菌溫床。烘手機強勁氣流不僅無法殺菌，還可能將細菌與真菌吹散至空氣中。專家建議，若廁所同時備有紙巾與烘手機，使用紙巾會是較為衛生的選擇。

