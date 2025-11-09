公廁烘手機乾淨嗎？科學家實驗嚇壞網友：寧願用衣服擦手

Has anything changed? Did that hand dryer get a service or clean? For its viral birthday 🎉 (28M views), I went back and retested THE hand dryer seen by so many, this time I also tested my hands before & after using it. I've identified the main bacterial species growing (they're common environmental bacteria), and they're coming from inside the machine vents (see videos on this). Please see my follow up videos on this which will answer some of your questions, i.e. are the bacteria harmful, what do these results mean, what happens next! Remember this is a quick test, not a scientific experiment, but it could be a great project for someone studying microbiology. I've tested a few different hand dryers over the last 12 months, have a look at the videos on my profile. #handdryer #bacteria #viral #germs #dirty