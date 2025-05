空服員月上16天班就賺近1萬元 她揭高薪理由

For context my “hourly” rate is $60.83 i work roughly about 150 “hours” a month. We are paid a per diem while we are away of $2.90 every hour which is mostly not taxed. *In May we ge got a back pay retro bonus for settling our contract and also got a raise. The current starting rate for a flight attendant is $30.75 and top out is $77.43 (13 years senority). We have no maximums or minimums at southwest you can work as much or ad little as you want. #lifeatsouthwest #flightattendantlife #flightattendant #cabincrew #cabincrewlife