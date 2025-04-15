天然又有效 打掃時多加一物讓家中不再有蜘蛛

3 ways to keep spiders (and other insects) out of our homes! 🕷️They enter your home for warmth and also to keep out of the sun which is why we can see them all year round! These are tips to help persuade them to go elsewhere - they’re not only easy to do but they also make my home smell amazing! 1. Add 5-10 drops of peppermint or tea tree oil to 240ml or 1 cup of water in a spray bottle and spray around your windows and doors to repel the spiders - they dislike the smell of both of these oils! 2. Place cinnamon sticks around your home - spiders also dislike the smell of cinnamon so I was quick to pop one on my bedside table! You can also do this with conkers but I chose not to do this one as it would be dangerous for my toddler! 3. Add the recommended dose of orange oil to the water for your particular mop with a squirt of dishwashing liquid. I use a Vileda spray mop so I added 15-20 drops - again spider AND insects dislike this scent but for us it’s not too over powering like peppermint and tea tree so it’s perfect for larger surfaces like your floors! 🍊 . All of these as well as lots more for other pests can be found in my book which is linked in my bio and I’ve also linked the essential oils on my ‘spider repellent’ list on my Amazon storefront which is also linked in my bio 😊 - As always please do your research when using essential oils if you have pets as not all can be used ❤️ . #cleaningaccount #cleaningtips #spiderrepellent #cleantok #cleantok101 #cleantokuk #instaclean #deepcleaning #cleaningmotivation