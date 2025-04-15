天然又有效 打掃時多加一物讓家中不再有蜘蛛

我的頻道

TikTok網紅Anna Louisa分享讓家中沒有蜘蛛的天然清潔方法。(翻攝Anna Louisa TikTok @anna_louisa_at_home )
TikTok網紅Anna Louisa分享讓家中沒有蜘蛛的天然清潔方法。(翻攝Anna Louisa TikTok @anna_louisa_at_home )

蜘蛛雖然不是害蟲，但不討喜的外貌讓很多人對牠們心生畏懼，希望他們不要出現在家中。清潔網紅露易莎（Anna Louisa）在網路上分享讓家中零蜘蛛出沒的三個秘方，能夠輕鬆地讓家中沒有蜘蛛的蹤影，還能充滿天然宜人的芳香氣味。

每日快報（Daily Express）報導，露易莎經常在TikTok上分享清掃技巧，有超過120萬粉絲追蹤。

露易莎近日在影片中分享三個讓家中沒有蜘蛛出沒的清潔技巧，影片累積將近一百萬次瀏覽。

首先是自製蜘蛛除蟲劑，在噴霧器中加入一杯240毫升的水和5至10滴薄荷或茶樹精油，搖勻混合就完成了，將混合後的液體噴在可能會有蜘蛛跑進來的門窗，能讓蜘蛛離家裡遠遠的，因為蜘蛛非常討厭這兩種味道。

第二是使用肉桂棒作為天然的蜘蛛驅蟲劑，因為蜘蛛也不喜歡肉桂的味道，因此在家中四周放置肉桂棒也能讓蜘蛛不敢靠近，她甚至在床頭櫃放一根肉桂棒，以防晚上在漆黑中被蜘蛛嚇到。

如果不喜歡肉桂的味道，露易莎說可以用七葉樹果替代，但若家中有幼童則要注意，以防小孩誤食。

最後是橘子油，露易莎說拖地時可以在水桶中加入一點橘子油，這樣不但能驅離蜘蛛，連其他昆蟲都會離得遠遠的；橘子油的量視拖把大小而定，也建議在水桶中加入一點洗碗精。

露易莎說，以她所使用的拖把類型，她加15至20滴橘子油，她說用這個混合液拖地，可以讓家中有溫和的清香，不會像茶樹或薄荷那樣味道比較強烈，適合用於如地板的大面積區域。

