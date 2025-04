登機證出現「一代碼」你要擔心了 恐延誤搭機

Here’s what SSSS means⬇️ SSSS stands Secondary Security Screening Selection. Basically, on flights to/from the US you can get “randomly” selected to undergo a much higher level of security. For him, this meant separating all of his things from mine, pulling absolutely everything out of his bag, swabbing everything, and then making sure that his laptop turned on (so they could inspect it). Any questions about SSSS? Drop them below⬇️ & follow @themobilehomie for all things travel! #ssss #travelfails #travelreality #traveltips #traveltip #travelrealities