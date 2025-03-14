什麼植物這麼神 種在番茄旁可驅蟲還讓果實味道更好

我的頻道

世界新聞網／輯
英國園藝網紅Jamie Walton說，種番茄時在旁邊種羅勒，可以驅蟲和增添番茄風味。(翻攝TikTok@nettlesandpetals )
英國園藝網紅Jamie Walton說，種番茄時在旁邊種羅勒，可以驅蟲和增添番茄風味。(翻攝TikTok@nettlesandpetals )

番茄是家中花園或菜園常見的作物，如果想要收獲味道濃郁、香氣濃烈的番茄，專家建議可以在旁邊種羅勒，不僅能讓番茄的味道更濃，羅勒的味道還能讓害蟲不敢靠近，保護番茄。

每日快報（Daily Express）報導，春天是種下番茄種子最好時機，這樣夏天就有爽口的番茄吃；番茄品種多，從羅塞拉（Rosella）到牛排番茄（Brandy Boy beefsteak）都能輕易在家種植。

栽種番茄前的首要考量是空間大小；番茄植栽分為蔓生型和灌木型，蔓生型生長快速，很快就可能達兩公尺高，需要較多空間，灌木型適合較小的空間，不需要過多照顧，定時澆水施肥即可。

園藝網紅渥頓（Jamie Walton）在TikTok影片中表示，伴生種植（companion planting）是把不同植物種在同一個苗床中，創造出更強韌、繁榮和更有生產力的生態系，種番茄時他推薦在旁邊種羅勒，因為羅勒強烈的氣味可以嚇退一些常見的害蟲，而且還會讓番茄的味道更好。

報導指出，羅勒可以吸引蜜蜂、蝴蝶等有益的昆蟲，還能驅除粉蝨和可怕的番茄天蛾，讓作物更健康地生長。

英國皇家園藝學會建議，春天是最適合種植羅勒的季節，無論是種在苗床或花盆裡，羅勒都會在溫暖、避風且能吸收陽光的地方茁壯成長。

@nettlesandpetals

Grow These with Tomatoes! 🍅👉🏻🌱🌼 Companion planting is fundamental to a healthy and productive vegetable garden. 😊🌱🐝 It helps to maintain a balanced ecosystem, reducing pests, increasing pollination and maximising harvests. And when it comes to companion planting these are my top two companion plants for tomatoes… MARIGOLDS 🌼 Marigolds are such a useful flower to have in the garden! I under plant my tomatoes with them as they help deter common pests such as none beneficial nematodes within the soil and whitefly above, as they hate their scent! They attract beneficial insects into the garden too, many of them predatory, such as lace wings and ladybirds which will help keep on top of those aphids.🐞👈🏻 They also add colour and beauty to the space and are edible too. BASIL 🌱 Basil and tomatoes are a classic pairing. They enjoy similar growing conditions so grow really well together, then make an even better pairing on the plate. 😋 Basils strong scent can also help to deter common pests, and is often said that planting basil near tomatoes actually improves their flavour, so a great all round companion to those tomatoes! So do you utilise the power of companion planting in your garden? 😊🌱🌼 And I am now offering my own organic seed packs including some of my favourite varieties I grow that are perfect for growing that month. 😊🍅🫛🌱🌼 This month’s includes a couple of my favourite tomato varieties, as well as marigolds, basil, and purple podded peas. To pick up a pack, just follow the link in my bio. 😊 #companionplanting #growingtomatoes #gardeningtips #tomatoplant #vegetablegardening

♬ original sound - Nettles and Petals

TikTok

