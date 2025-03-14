什麼植物這麼神 種在番茄旁可驅蟲還讓果實味道更好

Grow These with Tomatoes! 🍅👉🏻🌱🌼 Companion planting is fundamental to a healthy and productive vegetable garden. 😊🌱🐝 It helps to maintain a balanced ecosystem, reducing pests, increasing pollination and maximising harvests. And when it comes to companion planting these are my top two companion plants for tomatoes… MARIGOLDS 🌼 Marigolds are such a useful flower to have in the garden! I under plant my tomatoes with them as they help deter common pests such as none beneficial nematodes within the soil and whitefly above, as they hate their scent! They attract beneficial insects into the garden too, many of them predatory, such as lace wings and ladybirds which will help keep on top of those aphids.🐞👈🏻 They also add colour and beauty to the space and are edible too. BASIL 🌱 Basil and tomatoes are a classic pairing. They enjoy similar growing conditions so grow really well together, then make an even better pairing on the plate. 😋 Basils strong scent can also help to deter common pests, and is often said that planting basil near tomatoes actually improves their flavour, so a great all round companion to those tomatoes! So do you utilise the power of companion planting in your garden? 😊🌱🌼 And I am now offering my own organic seed packs including some of my favourite varieties I grow that are perfect for growing that month. 😊🍅🫛🌱🌼 This month’s includes a couple of my favourite tomato varieties, as well as marigolds, basil, and purple podded peas. To pick up a pack, just follow the link in my bio. 😊 #companionplanting #growingtomatoes #gardeningtips #tomatoplant #vegetablegardening