怨監管太多 馬斯克：我們逼海豹戴耳機評估火箭噪音

🇺🇸U.S GOV FORCED SPACEX TO KIDNAP BABY SEALS FOR A COMPLIANCE EXPERIMENT



In the ongoing saga of stupid government regulations...



SpaceX was once forced to “kidnap” a seal and subject it to a strange experiment as part of regulatory compliance.



Concerns over how the sonic… https://t.co/XYAFKFgdrl pic.twitter.com/hlYgneH9ed