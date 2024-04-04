加拿大師出題中藏「特洛伊木馬」 揪出AI作弊學生

Here’s some advice for using this teacher hack: - Always include the requirement of references in your essay prompt, because ChatGPT doesn’t generate accurate ones. If you suspect plagiarism, ask the student to produce the sources. - If your trojan horse includes specific words, make sure that they are included in quotation marks. - Make sure your trojan horse is completely unrelated to your essay prompt and subject matter. - You can include a trojan horse at the end of short-answer questions, too. The goal with an essay prompt like this is always with student success in mind: the best way to address misuse of AI in the classroom is to be sure that you are dealing with a true case of plagiarism. Since no plagiarism detector is 100% accurate, this method is one of the few ways we can locate concrete evidence and extend our help to students who need guidance with AI. #chatGPT #iteachenglish #iteachELA #englishlanguagearts #plagiarism #highschoolenglishteacher #iteachwriting #middleschoolteacher