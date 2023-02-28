關掉鬧鐘睡回籠覺？專家提醒：千萬別設貪睡鬧鐘

Episode 40 | STOP hitting the snooze button! ⏰ You know that you should get up when your #alarm rings, BUT did you know that there are science-backed reasons why the #snoozebutton is RUINING your day?! Yup. That’s right. You might think you’re doing yourself a favor by getting a few extra minutes of #sleep but by hitting your snooze button, you put your body into a state of “sleep inertia.” That’s why you feel so groggy when you do finally get up! Wouldn’t you rather start your morning feeling like a million bucks?! On tonight’s episode of the melrobbinspodcast, I’m sharing what I call my “Million Dollar Morning Routine.” It includes 5️⃣ simple but essential components to get your day started RIGHT. Not only does this #morningroutine make me feel like a #millionbucks for the rest of my day, but it also creates a level of discipline in my life that helps me make millions of dollars too. Listen now 👉 “A Toolkit for Creating the Perfect Morning Routine” Available everywhere you listen to podcasts 🔗 in bio. Drop a ⏰ if this has inspired you to commit to NOT hitting the snooze button tomorrow morning! #melrobbins #changeyourlife #mindset #createabetterlife #takecontrol #motivation #morning #success #money #morningperson #motivationmonday #melrobbinspodcast #podcastclips #podcastsforwomen #podcaster