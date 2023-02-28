關掉鬧鐘睡回籠覺？專家提醒：千萬別設貪睡鬧鐘
很多人在設定早晨的鬧鐘時都會多設幾個貪睡鬧鐘，希望能夠睡個短短的回籠覺，不過近期專家卻建議民眾不要使用貪睡鬧鐘，認為貪睡鬧鐘會讓人在白天都陷入昏昏沉沉的狀態。
據LAD BIBLE報導，梅爾．羅賓斯（Mel Robbins）是知名的TED演講講者，也是著名的主持人。近期她在節目中分享神經學專家的觀點，提醒觀眾不要用貪睡鬧鐘。
梅爾在影片中表示，如果用貪睡鬧鐘，人體的睡眠慣性會導致人們整天都昏昏欲睡。她解釋，人體的睡眠周期需要75到90分鐘才能完成，但通常鬧鐘響了以後，人們會設定的都是大概10到15分鐘的鬧鐘，這段時間人體已經進入深層睡眠，但卻又硬讓自己在10到15分鐘後醒來，導致人們沒有完成睡眠周期，一整天都會昏昏沉沉的。
@melrobbins
Episode 40 | STOP hitting the snooze button! ⏰ You know that you should get up when your #alarm rings, BUT did you know that there are science-backed reasons why the #snoozebutton is RUINING your day?! Yup. That’s right. You might think you’re doing yourself a favor by getting a few extra minutes of #sleep but by hitting your snooze button, you put your body into a state of “sleep inertia.” That’s why you feel so groggy when you do finally get up! Wouldn’t you rather start your morning feeling like a million bucks?! On tonight’s episode of the melrobbinspodcast, I’m sharing what I call my “Million Dollar Morning Routine.” It includes 5️⃣ simple but essential components to get your day started RIGHT. Not only does this #morningroutine make me feel like a #millionbucks for the rest of my day, but it also creates a level of discipline in my life that helps me make millions of dollars too. Listen now 👉 “A Toolkit for Creating the Perfect Morning Routine” Available everywhere you listen to podcasts 🔗 in bio. Drop a ⏰ if this has inspired you to commit to NOT hitting the snooze button tomorrow morning! #melrobbins #changeyourlife #mindset #createabetterlife #takecontrol #motivation #morning #success #money #morningperson #motivationmonday #melrobbinspodcast #podcastclips #podcastsforwomen #podcaster♬ original sound - Mel Robbins
梅爾表示，大腦通常需要4個小時才能從昏沉的狀態中恢復，因此她建議民眾應該只設一個鬧鐘，並且在鬧鐘響了之後就立刻起床。
梅爾提出的這項概念已經有許多研究證實，知名心理學家瑪麗亞．康尼科娃（Maria Konnikova）也曾在受訪時表示，在睡眠周期的初期被叫醒會讓人感覺整夜睡眠品質很差，所以要避免切斷睡眠周期。
人體的睡眠周期是90分鐘的倍數，第一個睡眠周期約為90分鐘，之後周期平均為100到120分鐘，每個人每晚通常會有4到5個周期，因此專家建議將鬧鐘設在就寢後的7.5小時，起床後也比較不會感到疲倦沒睡好。
