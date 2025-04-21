方濟各逝世前1天才見面 美副總統范斯發文哀悼並透露病況

我的頻道

編譯羅方妤／即時報導
羅馬天主教教宗方濟各（右）20日在梵蒂岡接見來訪的美國副總統范斯（左）。（美聯社）
羅馬天主教教宗方濟各（右）20日在梵蒂岡接見來訪的美國副總統范斯（左）。（美聯社）

梵蒂岡宣布教宗方濟各21日辭世，享壽88歲。方濟各辭世前一天現身向信眾送上復活節祝福，還接見了美國副總統范斯。范斯也在稍早發文哀悼方濟各逝世。

范斯的X貼文寫道：「我剛剛得知教宗方濟各辭世。我對全世界數百萬名愛戴他的基督徒表達深切慰問。我很開心昨天見到他，儘管他顯然病得很重。我會永遠記得他在新冠肺炎疫期爆發初期發表了以下佈道。真的非常美。」

范斯文末附上方濟各2020年3月27日的佈道內容網址。

