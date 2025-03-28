緬甸連遭規模7.7、6.4強震襲擊 泰總理貝東塔召開緊急會議因應

緬甸中部28日發生的強烈地震，泰國多處均有明顯的震感，首都曼谷的救援人員正在倒塌建築物現場作業。（路透）

緬甸 28日下午發生規模7.7的強震，地震 震央位於曼德勒附近的實皆（Sagaing）西北16公里，坐落於首都奈比多以北約100公里區域，鄰近的中國與泰國 多處均有明顯的震感，許多網友也上傳了曼谷在地震當下的實況影像。

美國地質調查局（USGS）顯示，規模破7強震之後大約12分鐘，實皆南方約18公里處又發生規模6.4地震，震源深度同為10公里。

美國有線電視新聞網（CNN）報導，地震當下泰國總理貝東塔人在普吉島舉行會議，目前正在召開緊急會議應變災情。朝日新聞報導，日本氣象廳表示，這次地震沒有引發海嘯的風險。

根據曼谷郵報的報導，受到地震的影響，曼谷居民撤出了建築物，商家也宣布暫時關閉，洽圖洽（Chatuchak）區一棟正在興建的高樓更因地震而倒塌，當局正在評估災情與監控餘震。BNO News引述泰媒消息指出，至少43人失蹤。

還有網友發布了疑似當時影像，可見到他們正在高速公路上開車，隨即見到建築物在眼前倒塌，一時之間塵土狂飛。

另有網友在「X」發布的影片，曼谷一棟疑似是高級飯店的大廈頂層的泳池內的水溢出邊緣，如同瀑布一般灑向地面。還有網友拍到一處施工中建築塵土飛揚，頂端的吊車則感覺似乎左右搖晃。