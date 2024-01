英皇家海軍掃雷艦準備停泊 撞上碼頭旁另一艘軍艦

.@HMSChiddingfold collided with @HMSBangor while berthing in Bahrain yesterday.



Not the first time. In April 2021 Chiddingfold struck HMS Penzance and was out of action for 3 months under repair. The Hunt class MCMVs can be difficult to manoeuvre in harbour and are vulnerable… pic.twitter.com/vLZUc8ioCO