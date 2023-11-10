我的頻道

* 拖拉類別可自訂排序
恢復預設 確定
設定
快訊

FBI當街帶走亞當斯問話 手機、iPad遭查封複製數據

華爾街日報：中國以數量優勢重塑南海局勢

葛萊美完整入圍名單 泰勒絲第七度入圍最佳單曲創紀錄

世界新聞網尤昱程／即時報導
第66屆葛萊美獎入圍名單10日正式公布。（美聯社）
第66屆葛萊美獎入圍名單10日正式公布。（美聯社）

第66屆葛萊美獎入圍名單10日正式公布，其中以R&B女伶詩莎（SZA）入圍九項為最多，而流行天后泰勒絲則是以「Anti-Hero」一曲第七度入圍年度最佳單曲創紀錄，打破由保羅麥卡錫（Sir Paul McCartney）和萊諾李奇（Lionel Richie）共同保持的六次入圍紀錄，頒獎典禮將在明年2月4日回歸洛杉磯加密貨幣網體育館（Crypto.com Arena）盛大登場。

年度最佳製作（Record of the Year）

"Worship" – Jon Batiste

"Not Strong Enough" – boygenius

"Flowers" – Miley Cyrus

"What Was I Made For?" [from the motion picture "Barbie"] – Billie Eilish

"On My Mama" – Victoria Monét

"vampire" – Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti-Hero" – Taylor Swift

"Kill Bill" – SZA

年度最佳專輯（Album of the Year）

World Music Radio – Jon Batiste

the record – boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus

Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe

GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights – Taylor Swift

SOS – SZA

年度最佳單曲（Song of the Year）

"A&W" – Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

"Anti-Hero" – Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"Butterfly" – Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

"Dance the Night" (from Barbie the Album) – Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

"Flowers" – Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)

"Kill Bill" – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)

"vampire" – Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Oliva Rodrigo)

"What Was I Made For?" [from the motion picture Barbie] – Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

年度最佳新人（Best New Artist）

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

非古典類年度最佳製作人（Producer of the Year, Non-Classical）

Jack Antonoff

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

非古典類年度最佳作詞人（Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical）

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter

最佳流行演唱專輯（Best Pop Vocal Album）

chemistry – Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus

GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo

- (Subtract) – Ed Sheeran

Midnights – Taylor Swift

最佳流行舞曲製作（Best Pop Dance Recording）

"Baby Don't Hurt Me" – David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray

"Miracle" – Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding

"Padam Padam" – Kylie Minogue

"One in a Million" – Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

"Rush" – Troye Sivan

最佳舞曲／電子樂專輯（Best Dance/Electronic Music Album）

Playing Robots Into Heaven – James Blake

For That Beautiful Feeling – The Chemical Brothers

Actual Life 3 (January 1-September 9 2022) – Fred again..

Kx5 – Kx5

Quest For Fire – Skrillex

最佳搖滾專輯（Best Rock Album）

But Here We Are – Foo Fighters

Starcatcher – Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons – Metallica

This Is Why – Paramore

In Times New Roman... – Queens of the Stone Age

最佳另類音樂專輯（Best Alternative Music Album）

The Car – Arctic Monkeys

the record – boygenius

Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island – Gorillaz

I Inside the Old Year Dying – PJ Harvey

最佳節奏藍調專輯（Best R&B Album）

Girls Night Out – Babyface

What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe) – Coco Jones

Special Occasion – Emily King

JAGUAR II – Victoria Monét

CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP – Summer Walker

最佳旋律饒舌單曲（Best Melodic Rap Performance）

"Sittin' on Top of the World" – Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage

"Attention" – Doja Cat

"Spin Bout U" – Drake & 21 Savage

"All My Life" – Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole

"Low" – SZA

最佳饒舌單曲（Best Rap Song）

"Attention" – Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)

"Barbie World" [from Barbiethe Album] – Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)

"Just Wanna Rock" – Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)

"Rich Flex" – Brytavious Chambers, Isaac "Zac" De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael "Finatik" Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)

"SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" – Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane)

最佳另類爵士專輯（Best Alternative Jazz Album）

Love In Exile – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

Quality Over Opinion – Louis Cole

SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree – Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue

Live at the Piano – Cory Henry

The Omnichord Real Book – Meshell Ndegeocello

最佳鄉村專輯（Best Country Album）

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan

Rustin' in the Rain – Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

入圍 泰勒絲 麥卡錫

上一則

柴克艾福隆「變臉」震驚粉絲：整成像史瑞克裡的大反派

延伸閱讀

新州州長花公帑看泰勒絲演唱會

新州州長花公帑看泰勒絲演唱會
泰勒絲阿根廷開唱首日大唱「我戀愛了」但男友沒出現

泰勒絲阿根廷開唱首日大唱「我戀愛了」但男友沒出現
瑪丹娜穩坐樂壇天后 蕾哈娜、泰勒絲大富婆

瑪丹娜穩坐樂壇天后 蕾哈娜、泰勒絲大富婆
樂壇天后誰最厲害？她這張專輯銷量贏過瑪丹娜、泰勒絲

樂壇天后誰最厲害？她這張專輯銷量贏過瑪丹娜、泰勒絲

熱門新聞

「藍甲蟲」是DC英雄片重啟後還會由原演員飾演的舊英雄。(摘自IMDb)

超級英雄風光不再 超人偕妻宣告黯然退場、將離開老巢

2023-11-03 09:38
梁朝偉得獎時，袁弘坐後排，再次命中。(取材自微博)

中國金雞獎影帝背後有個「男人」 他坐哪 前排的就得獎

2023-11-04 20:15
章子怡(左)、汪峰證實離婚。（取材自微博）

與章子怡結束8年婚 汪峰去年早爆離婚原因「抱怨3點」

2023-11-05 22:44
楊紫(右二)搭檔小8歲范丞丞(右一)，引發網友質疑「年齡差」太大。(取材自微博)

31歲楊紫演17歲高中生… 新劇預告出爐 網友批一點都不青春

2023-11-05 20:31
圖／擷自instagram

Lisa微博帳號被封還不夠 品牌撤照、CEO刪照又重傳

2023-11-03 13:16
林心如胸前深V開到肚臍。(圖：Bella儂儂提供)

林心如胸前開深V不藏了 談霍建華「一切會水到渠成」

2023-11-06 22:24

超人氣

更多 >
沒讀醫學院 28歲女醫院上班年賺21萬

沒讀醫學院 28歲女醫院上班年賺21萬
洛城華女疑遭夫分屍丟垃圾箱 父母恐也遇害 夫已被捕

洛城華女疑遭夫分屍丟垃圾箱 父母恐也遇害 夫已被捕
日硫磺島外海誕生全球最新島嶼 海中冒出過程全都錄

日硫磺島外海誕生全球最新島嶼 海中冒出過程全都錄
受不了妻子碎念大小事 退休男堅持老年離婚卻後悔了

受不了妻子碎念大小事 退休男堅持老年離婚卻後悔了
因為這個成份 最好別買罐頭湯

因為這個成份 最好別買罐頭湯