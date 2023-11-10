葛萊美完整入圍名單 泰勒絲第七度入圍最佳單曲創紀錄

第66屆葛萊美獎入圍名單10日正式公布。（美聯社）

第66屆葛萊美獎入圍 名單10日正式公布，其中以R&B女伶詩莎（SZA）入圍九項為最多，而流行天后泰勒絲 則是以「Anti-Hero」一曲第七度入圍年度最佳單曲創紀錄，打破由保羅麥卡錫 （Sir Paul McCartney）和萊諾李奇（Lionel Richie）共同保持的六次入圍紀錄，頒獎典禮將在明年2月4日回歸洛杉磯加密貨幣網體育館（Crypto.com Arena）盛大登場。

年度最佳製作（Record of the Year）

"Worship" – Jon Batiste

"Not Strong Enough" – boygenius

"Flowers" – Miley Cyrus

"What Was I Made For?" [from the motion picture "Barbie"] – Billie Eilish

"On My Mama" – Victoria Monét

"vampire" – Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti-Hero" – Taylor Swift

"Kill Bill" – SZA

年度最佳專輯（Album of the Year）

World Music Radio – Jon Batiste

the record – boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus

Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe

GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights – Taylor Swift

SOS – SZA

年度最佳單曲（Song of the Year）

"A&W" – Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

"Anti-Hero" – Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"Butterfly" – Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

"Dance the Night" (from Barbie the Album) – Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

"Flowers" – Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)

"Kill Bill" – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)

"vampire" – Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Oliva Rodrigo)

"What Was I Made For?" [from the motion picture Barbie] – Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

年度最佳新人（Best New Artist）

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

非古典類年度最佳製作人（Producer of the Year, Non-Classical）

Jack Antonoff

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

非古典類年度最佳作詞人（Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical）

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter

最佳流行演唱專輯（Best Pop Vocal Album）

chemistry – Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus

GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo

- (Subtract) – Ed Sheeran

Midnights – Taylor Swift

最佳流行舞曲製作（Best Pop Dance Recording）

"Baby Don't Hurt Me" – David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray

"Miracle" – Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding

"Padam Padam" – Kylie Minogue

"One in a Million" – Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

"Rush" – Troye Sivan

最佳舞曲／電子樂專輯（Best Dance/Electronic Music Album）

Playing Robots Into Heaven – James Blake

For That Beautiful Feeling – The Chemical Brothers

Actual Life 3 (January 1-September 9 2022) – Fred again..

Kx5 – Kx5

Quest For Fire – Skrillex

最佳搖滾專輯（Best Rock Album）

But Here We Are – Foo Fighters

Starcatcher – Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons – Metallica

This Is Why – Paramore

In Times New Roman... – Queens of the Stone Age

最佳另類音樂專輯（Best Alternative Music Album）

The Car – Arctic Monkeys

the record – boygenius

Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island – Gorillaz

I Inside the Old Year Dying – PJ Harvey

最佳節奏藍調專輯（Best R&B Album）

Girls Night Out – Babyface

What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe) – Coco Jones

Special Occasion – Emily King

JAGUAR II – Victoria Monét

CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP – Summer Walker

最佳旋律饒舌單曲（Best Melodic Rap Performance）

"Sittin' on Top of the World" – Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage

"Attention" – Doja Cat

"Spin Bout U" – Drake & 21 Savage

"All My Life" – Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole

"Low" – SZA

最佳饒舌單曲（Best Rap Song）

"Attention" – Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)

"Barbie World" [from Barbiethe Album] – Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)

"Just Wanna Rock" – Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)

"Rich Flex" – Brytavious Chambers, Isaac "Zac" De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael "Finatik" Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)

"SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" – Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane)

最佳另類爵士專輯（Best Alternative Jazz Album）

Love In Exile – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

Quality Over Opinion – Louis Cole

SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree – Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue

Live at the Piano – Cory Henry

The Omnichord Real Book – Meshell Ndegeocello

最佳鄉村專輯（Best Country Album）

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan

Rustin' in the Rain – Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson