葛萊美完整入圍名單 泰勒絲第七度入圍最佳單曲創紀錄
第66屆葛萊美獎入圍名單10日正式公布，其中以R&B女伶詩莎（SZA）入圍九項為最多，而流行天后泰勒絲則是以「Anti-Hero」一曲第七度入圍年度最佳單曲創紀錄，打破由保羅麥卡錫（Sir Paul McCartney）和萊諾李奇（Lionel Richie）共同保持的六次入圍紀錄，頒獎典禮將在明年2月4日回歸洛杉磯加密貨幣網體育館（Crypto.com Arena）盛大登場。
年度最佳製作（Record of the Year）
"Worship" – Jon Batiste
"Not Strong Enough" – boygenius
"Flowers" – Miley Cyrus
"What Was I Made For?" [from the motion picture "Barbie"] – Billie Eilish
"On My Mama" – Victoria Monét
"vampire" – Olivia Rodrigo
"Anti-Hero" – Taylor Swift
"Kill Bill" – SZA
年度最佳專輯（Album of the Year）
World Music Radio – Jon Batiste
the record – boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus
Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe
GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights – Taylor Swift
SOS – SZA
年度最佳單曲（Song of the Year）
"A&W" – Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
"Anti-Hero" – Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
"Butterfly" – Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
"Dance the Night" (from Barbie the Album) – Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
"Flowers" – Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
"Kill Bill" – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)
"vampire" – Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Oliva Rodrigo)
"What Was I Made For?" [from the motion picture Barbie] – Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
年度最佳新人（Best New Artist）
Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
非古典類年度最佳製作人（Producer of the Year, Non-Classical）
Jack Antonoff
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
非古典類年度最佳作詞人（Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical）
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter
最佳流行演唱專輯（Best Pop Vocal Album）
chemistry – Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus
GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo
- (Subtract) – Ed Sheeran
Midnights – Taylor Swift
最佳流行舞曲製作（Best Pop Dance Recording）
"Baby Don't Hurt Me" – David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
"Miracle" – Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding
"Padam Padam" – Kylie Minogue
"One in a Million" – Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
"Rush" – Troye Sivan
最佳舞曲／電子樂專輯（Best Dance/Electronic Music Album）
Playing Robots Into Heaven – James Blake
For That Beautiful Feeling – The Chemical Brothers
Actual Life 3 (January 1-September 9 2022) – Fred again..
Kx5 – Kx5
Quest For Fire – Skrillex
最佳搖滾專輯（Best Rock Album）
But Here We Are – Foo Fighters
Starcatcher – Greta Van Fleet
72 Seasons – Metallica
This Is Why – Paramore
In Times New Roman... – Queens of the Stone Age
最佳另類音樂專輯（Best Alternative Music Album）
The Car – Arctic Monkeys
the record – boygenius
Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
Cracker Island – Gorillaz
I Inside the Old Year Dying – PJ Harvey
最佳節奏藍調專輯（Best R&B Album）
Girls Night Out – Babyface
What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe) – Coco Jones
Special Occasion – Emily King
JAGUAR II – Victoria Monét
CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP – Summer Walker
最佳旋律饒舌單曲（Best Melodic Rap Performance）
"Sittin' on Top of the World" – Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage
"Attention" – Doja Cat
"Spin Bout U" – Drake & 21 Savage
"All My Life" – Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole
"Low" – SZA
最佳饒舌單曲（Best Rap Song）
"Attention" – Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)
"Barbie World" [from Barbiethe Album] – Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)
"Just Wanna Rock" – Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)
"Rich Flex" – Brytavious Chambers, Isaac "Zac" De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael "Finatik" Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)
"SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" – Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane)
最佳另類爵士專輯（Best Alternative Jazz Album）
Love In Exile – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
Quality Over Opinion – Louis Cole
SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree – Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
Live at the Piano – Cory Henry
The Omnichord Real Book – Meshell Ndegeocello
最佳鄉村專輯（Best Country Album）
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Rustin' in the Rain – Tyler Childers
Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
