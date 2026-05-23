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孟昭文譴責綠卡新政：打擊合法移民 恐拆散家庭多年

沒石油連香蕉都沒得吃？日本事情大條了

山西煤礦坑氣爆意外 卓揆臉書中英文貼文表達關切

記者李人岳／台北即時報導
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台行政院長卓榮泰。圖／台行政院提供
台行政院長卓榮泰。圖／台行政院提供

中國山西省發生嚴重煤礦坑氣體爆炸事故，閣揆卓榮泰臉書晚間發布貼文，對罹難者、傷者及家屬表達關切，也期盼救援工作順利進行。

中國山西省長治市發生嚴重煤礦坑氣體爆炸事故，造成重大傷亡，目前為止喪生人數已達至少90人。

卓榮泰臉書晚間貼文表示，中國山西發生煤礦氣爆事故，表達誠摯關切。

貼文以簡體字及英文呈現，內文指出「中國山西發生煤礦气爆事故，造成重大伤亡，令人遗憾。對于伤者、罹難者及其家屬，我表达诚挚关切与哀悼。我們期盼救援工作順利进行，伤者早日康復，并愿在必要時提供相關协助，也希望當地后續復原与重建工作平安順利，讓民眾早日恢復正常生活。」

貼文並以英文指出：We are deeply saddened by the coal mine gas explosion in Shanxi, China, which caused severe casualties and losses. Our thoughts and condolences are with the victims, the injured, and their families during this difficult time.

We sincerely hope rescue and recovery efforts proceed smoothly, that the injured recover soon, and that affected communities can return to normal life as early as possible. We stand ready to provide assistance if needed.

卓榮泰

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