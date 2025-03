亞裔跨性別大學生 涉以自行車鎖攻擊2保守派同學

達拉斯晨報(Dallas Morning News)27日報導,達拉斯德州 大學兩名保守派學生,周二遭一名亞裔跨性別 學生以自行車鎖襲擊。

該名跨性別學生是20歲的阮連恩(Liam Thanh Tam Nguyen,音譯),亦以「亞麗莎」(Alyssa)自稱,在當日即被逮捕移送科林郡(Collin County)監獄,周四獲得保釋。

JUST IN — Our Chapter President, Paige Neumann, and her secretary Grace were just assaulted while tabling at the University of Texas at Dallas.



The attacker took a metal bike lock and slammed it against Paige's head (pictured below), hitting her so hard that it completely… pic.twitter.com/xgG5QqbqOc